Get Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers for Only $49 & More Amazon Big Summer Sale Deals

Summer is here in stride, which means so is the annual Amazon Big Summer Sale event.

The powerhouse retailer is offering major discounts of up to 70% off your favorite apparel, shoes, technology, accessories and more for a limited time. With so many savings, it’s hard to pick and choose just what to buy — so FN made life a breeze and rounded up the best on-sale footwear styles you can find as part of the event.

Read on to shop top picks from Adidas (including the popular Stan Smith), Tommy Hilfiger, Ugg and more thanks to Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.

Adidas Stan Smith

These classic sneakers from Adidas are the perfect addition to any look come day or night. You can stock up on the low-top pair, available in men’s sizes, in a mix of shades for over 30% off.

Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

FOCO NCAA Slippers

With sports beginning to return to play, it’s time to get back into the cheering section by wearing your favorite teams on your apparel and footwear. These soft slides from FOCO represent the best in college sports with comfort and cushion for effortless wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Anni Sneakers

Dress up your jeans and a T-shirt look with sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger, available for a big discount. The slip-on style allows for easy on-off with an elasticated strap to keep your foot from slipping in lieu of laces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V10

The updated Fresh midsole on these New Balance running shoes delivers extreme softness and a more energetic rebound for a perfected stride. Plus, knit uppers and a signature Ultra Heel give the foot full mobility during each step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Adidas UltraBoost 20

For women, the Adidas UltraBoost running shoe may be one of the best deals you can find from Amazon’s sale. Available for 25% off, these top-of-the-line shoes employ the brand’s extremely responsive Boost technology as well as form-fitting uppers to stabilize the foot during both distanced runs and sprints.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Havaianas Brazil Flip Flops

Thong-toe sandals are the shoe of the season and men can quickly hop on the trend at the affordable price of $24 thanks to trusted flip flop brand Havaianas.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Zip Boots

Offering a grungier take on a classic combat boot, this design from Dr. Martens features a zip-front and lace-up closure for fast on-off wear. The smooth leather uppers team well with cutoff shorts and a tank for a twist on summer style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Teva Sanborn Sandals

For women, take on the heat and sandy shores ahead with a little help from Teva. The water-ready polyester webbing upper dries quickly after dips in the ocean or outdoor hikes as an injected EVA-foam outsole provides all-day cushioning and support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers

Available in sizes for both men and women, you can’t go wrong with a classic sneaker from Reebok. It’s formed with layered leather uppers with a bold graphic interior to boost your casual wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Ugg Coquette Slippers

Slip your feet into comfort and glam all at once thanks to Ugg. The soft sheepskin lining wicks away moisture but still keeps toes toasty while a treaded outsole allows for outdoor wear in addition to indoor comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Clarks Tilden Oxfords