Re-route my subscription: Click here

Adidas’ Iconic Stan Smith Sneakers Are On Major Sale Right Now

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
adidas-stan-smith-sneakers-navy
Celebs Wearing Stan Smiths
Celebs Wearing Stan Smiths
Celebs Wearing Stan Smiths
Celebs Wearing Stan Smiths
View Gallery 24 Images

The Adidas Stan Smith is one of the most beloved sneakers in the game, and lucky for you, it’s on major sale right now.

Nordstrom is offering 40% off the style, now starting at just $48, on its site. The discount applies to various colorways, including Meghan Markle’s go-to white and navy version she wore during her 2018 royal tour of New Zealand with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. Markle wears Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
Meghan Markle wearing Adidas x Stella McCartney sneaker while out with Prince Harry in New Zealand.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
adidas, stan smith, sneakers, white, navy
Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Navy $80 $48
Buy it

Earning their name from legendary tennis pro Stan Smith, the sneakers debuted as the world’s first leather tennis shoes in 1972. After 40 years in circulation, Adidas pulled the style off shelves in 2012. A year later, the brand relaunched the shoe in collaboration with top designers and celebrities like Raf Simmons and Pharell.

These re-imaginations were so successful, in fact, that the Stan Smith won FN’s Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2014. With its recognizable heel tab and low-profile design, the silhouette has become a staple among countless Instagram influencers and street style stars like Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin.

Hailey Baldwin, sneakers, adidas stan smith, celebrity style, street style, white jumpsuit, wears all white as she leaves an office building in West Hollywood. The model and wife of Justin Bieber looked gorgeous as she navigated the stairsPictured: Hailey BieberRef: SPL5097521 120619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Hailey Baldwin sports Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in Los Angeles in June 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
Taylor Swift Celebrity Statement Shoes July 2016
Taylor Swift goes shopping in a pair of Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers, July 2016.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ready to get your hands on a discounted pair? Shop a range of reduced colorways below while the deal lasts.

adidas, stan smith, sneakers, white, coral
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Chalk Coral $90 $54
Buy it
adidas, stan smith, sneakers, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith White $80 $48
Buy it
adidas, stan smith, sneakers, white, gold
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Gold $90 $54
Buy it
adidas, stan smith, sneakers, white, green
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Fairway $80 $48
Buy it
adidas, stan smith, sneakers, white, red
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Lush Red $80 $48
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more stars who can’t get enough of their Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad