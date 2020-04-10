Adidas’ Iconic Stan Smith Sneakers Are On Major Sale Right Now

The Adidas Stan Smith is one of the most beloved sneakers in the game, and lucky for you, it’s on major sale right now.

Nordstrom is offering 40% off the style, now starting at just $48, on its site. The discount applies to various colorways, including Meghan Markle’s go-to white and navy version she wore during her 2018 royal tour of New Zealand with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle wearing Adidas x Stella McCartney sneaker while out with Prince Harry in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Earning their name from legendary tennis pro Stan Smith, the sneakers debuted as the world’s first leather tennis shoes in 1972. After 40 years in circulation, Adidas pulled the style off shelves in 2012. A year later, the brand relaunched the shoe in collaboration with top designers and celebrities like Raf Simmons and Pharell.

These re-imaginations were so successful, in fact, that the Stan Smith won FN’s Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2014. With its recognizable heel tab and low-profile design, the silhouette has become a staple among countless Instagram influencers and street style stars like Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin.

Hailey Baldwin sports Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in Los Angeles in June 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Taylor Swift goes shopping in a pair of Adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers, July 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

Ready to get your hands on a discounted pair? Shop a range of reduced colorways below while the deal lasts.

