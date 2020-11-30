Adidas Is Offering Plenty of Cyber Monday Shoe Deals, With Styles Up to 30% Off

Much like other brands, Adidas is offering Cyber Monday deals now. The athletic powerhouse is slashing prices by as much as 30%.

To get the deals on Adidas.com, the promo code “BRINGJOY” is required.

Included in the Cyber Monday sneaker deals are modern running looks for men such as the UltraBoost DNA and UltraBoost 20, as well as classics such as the Superstar and the Stan Smith.

The Adidas UltraBoost DNA and the UltraBoost 20 retail for $180 each before the discount, and both the Superstar and Stan Smith are on sale now for $77 and $69, respectively, before the discount with the promo code.

As for the women’s deals, Adidas has sneakers such as the modern ZX 2K Boost silhouette from the Originals line as well as the NMD_R1 and the clean and casual Sleek. The shoes retail for $150, $112 (down from $140 before the code) and $64 (down from $80 before the code), respectively.

Additionally, Adidas is offering the 30% off deals with the promo code on loungewear, jackets and gifts.

Below, shop these eight shoe suggestions for men and women at a discount for Cyber Monday.

Adidas UltraBoost DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas UltraBoost DNA, $180; Adidas.com

Adidas UltraBoost 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas UltraBoost 20, $180; Adidas.com

Adidas Originals Stan Smith. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith, $80 $69; Adidas.com

Adidas Originals Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Originals Superstar, $90 $77; Adidas.com

Adidas Originals ZX 2K Boost. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Originals ZX 2K Boost, $150; Adidas.com

Adidas Originals NMD_R1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Originals NMD_R1, $140 $112; Adidas.com

Adidas Originals Sleek. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Originals Sleek, $64 $80; Adidas.com

