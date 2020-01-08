Ring in Chinese New Year With These 11 Stylish Adidas Sneakers

With 2020’s Lunar New Year rapidly approaching (Jan. 25 to be exact), it’s time to celebrate the annual holiday by checking out some of the on-theme sneakers that fans can pick up right now.
Although this year’s Chinese Zodiac will commemorate the Year of the Rat, the styles included are versatile enough to wear even after the celebrations are over. While this list features different versions of the popular Ultra Boost, it also includes styles from Pharrell Williams’ Human Race line and more.
Below, shop some of the most popular Chinese New Year-themed Adidas kicks that are available for buy right now.
Adidas Ultra Boost 20
Fans can pick up the latest Ultra Boost 20 featuring a black and gold-based colorway along with flower embroidery and graphic found on the toe and midsole.
Pharrell x Adidas Crazy BYW
Released last year, the Adidas Chinese New Year collection included a special iteration of Pharrell Williams’ Crazy BYW sneaker that dons a bright red and gold Primeknit upper along with Boost cushioning included in the midsole.
Adidas EQT Support Ultra
In 2017, Adidas’ Year of the Rooster celebrations included this clean colorway of the EQT Support Ultra that featured a rooster embroidery stamped onto the heel.
Adidas Superstar 80
Keeping with the classic look of the Adidas Superstar, this Year of the Dog-themed sneaker features a white leather upper with contrasting red accents.
Adidas Ultra Boost DNA
This iteration of the Adidas Ultra boost DNA boasts a simple gray iteration that’s elevated with a special tiger embroidery as well as flower graphics decorated on the heel.
Adidas NMD_R2
Adidas keeps it simple with this iteration of the NMD_R2 featuring a white Primeknit upper with subtle Three Stripes branding on the sides and subtle red accents on the tongue and heel tab.
Eddie Huang x Adidas Ultra Boost
Celebrity chef Eddie Huang was given the opportunity to create a special Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration last year. The design treatments include a tonal red upper paired with a white Boost cushioning in the midsole.
Pharrell x Adidas Solar Hu
Similar to the Crazy BYW, Pharrell also dropped a Chinese New Year-themed Solar Hu sporting a red, black and gold color palette.
Adidas Ultra Boost
Adidas celebrated the Lunar New Year in 2017 with this multicolored Primeknit upper on the Ultra Boost.
Adidas Campus
This special iteration of the classic Adidas Campus makes use of a soft suede upper including celebratory graphics stitched onto the leather heel tab.
Adidas Ultra Boost
Adidas released in 2015 a navy-based Ultra Boost for the Chinese New Year celebrations with multicolored accents at the toe as well as Chinese characters on the tongue tag.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
