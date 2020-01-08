Ring in Chinese New Year With These 11 Stylish Adidas Sneakers

With 2020’s Lunar New Year rapidly approaching (Jan. 25 to be exact), it’s time to celebrate the annual holiday by checking out some of the on-theme sneakers that fans can pick up right now.

Although this year’s Chinese Zodiac will commemorate the Year of the Rat, the styles included are versatile enough to wear even after the celebrations are over. While this list features different versions of the popular Ultra Boost, it also includes styles from Pharrell Williams’ Human Race line and more.

Below, shop some of the most popular Chinese New Year-themed Adidas kicks that are available for buy right now.

Adidas Ultra Boost 20

Fans can pick up the latest Ultra Boost 20 featuring a black and gold-based colorway along with flower embroidery and graphic found on the toe and midsole.

The Adidas Ultra Boost 20 “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

Pharrell x Adidas Crazy BYW

Released last year, the Adidas Chinese New Year collection included a special iteration of Pharrell Williams’ Crazy BYW sneaker that dons a bright red and gold Primeknit upper along with Boost cushioning included in the midsole.

The lateral side of the Pharrell x Adidas Crazy BYW “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas EQT Support Ultra

In 2017, Adidas’ Year of the Rooster celebrations included this clean colorway of the EQT Support Ultra that featured a rooster embroidery stamped onto the heel.

The Adidas EQT Support Ultra “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Adidas Superstar 80

Keeping with the classic look of the Adidas Superstar, this Year of the Dog-themed sneaker features a white leather upper with contrasting red accents.

Adidas Superstar “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost DNA

This iteration of the Adidas Ultra boost DNA boasts a simple gray iteration that’s elevated with a special tiger embroidery as well as flower graphics decorated on the heel.

The Adidas Ultra Boost DNA “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

Adidas NMD_R2

Adidas keeps it simple with this iteration of the NMD_R2 featuring a white Primeknit upper with subtle Three Stripes branding on the sides and subtle red accents on the tongue and heel tab.

Adidas Originals NMD R2 “Chinese New Year” CREDIT: Adidas Originals

Eddie Huang x Adidas Ultra Boost

Celebrity chef Eddie Huang was given the opportunity to create a special Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration last year. The design treatments include a tonal red upper paired with a white Boost cushioning in the midsole.

Eddie Huang x Adidas Ultra Boost collaboration. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Pharrell x Adidas Solar Hu

Similar to the Crazy BYW, Pharrell also dropped a Chinese New Year-themed Solar Hu sporting a red, black and gold color palette.

The lateral side of the Pharrell x Adidas SolarHu “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost

Adidas celebrated the Lunar New Year in 2017 with this multicolored Primeknit upper on the Ultra Boost.

The Adidas Ultra Boost “Chinese New Year” in multicolor. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Adidas Campus

This special iteration of the classic Adidas Campus makes use of a soft suede upper including celebratory graphics stitched onto the leather heel tab.

Adidas Originals Campus “Chinese New Year” CREDIT: Adidas Originals

Adidas Ultra Boost

Adidas released in 2015 a navy-based Ultra Boost for the Chinese New Year celebrations with multicolored accents at the toe as well as Chinese characters on the tongue tag.

The Adidas Ultra Boost “Chinese New Year” in navy. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

