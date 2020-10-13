Adidas Apparel & Footwear Now Up To 30% For Amazon Prime Day

During the annual two-day event, shoppers can score Adidas products for up to 30% this Amazon Prime Day starting on Oct. 13. These discounts go across women’s, men’s, and kids’ sections with offerings on apparel and footwear for the whole family.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your workout gear or your WFH wardrobe, the German athleisure brand has many of its signature tracksuit, tees and sneaker products on sale to choose from. Read on to see some of the best timeless finds we’ve found to shop at bargain prices for the next 24 hours.

Men’s Fashion

Adidas Men’s Duramo Superlite Running Shoe

With a lightweight, glove-like construction, these sneakers are crafted with ample cushioning for runners and easier movement for long days completing errands. They feature a mesh upper with an Ortholite sockliner. Get them on offer for over 20% off.

Watch on FN

Adidas Men’s Grand Court Tennis Shoe

Versatile and timeless, these sneakers offer a minimalist low-top silhouette with the brand’s three-stripe logo design, soft leather, and suede craftsmanship with Cloudfoam cushioning. At 32% off, they will become your go-to shoes for walks, weekends, or a casual workplace.

Adidas Originals Men’s Trefoil Warm-Up Crew Sweatshirt

Featuring the sportswear label’s iconic emblem, this cozy sweatshirt is perfect for staying warm during the colder months for lounging in track pants or paired with jeans for a grocery run. Get it for 65% off.

Adidas Originals Men’s 3-Stripes Crew

Great for layering or on its own, this ribbed crewneck sweatshirt is designed not too baggy or fitted for a comfortable yet streamlined look. It features the brand’s signature three-stripe detailing on the sleeves, and a logo patch on the chest. Shop it for 24% off.

Adidas Originals Men’s Trefoil Tee

For a sporty addition to your basic tee collection, this option is made from 100% cotton with a logo design on the front and a relaxed fit. Buy this essential for 52% off during this exclusive event.

Women’s Fashion

Adidas Women’s Duramo 9 Running Shoe

Designed for lightweight and nimble strides, these mesh sneakers feature a cloud-like cushioning, light motion midsole, and an OrthoLite sock liner with a rubber sole. They are available for over 20% off in several colorways.

Adidas Originals Women’s Super Star Track Jacket

As the brand best known for this sleek layering piece, an Adidas track jacket is comfortable and warm to wear at home or on the go. It has a straight cut fit with a zip-up front and ribbed cuffs. Get it for up to 45% off in many colorways.

Adidas Originals Women’s Half-Zip Sweatshirt

For a ’90s-inspired casual look, this cropped sweatshirt is a current loungewear essential. It is made from 100% cotton with a zippered collar and a drawstring waist. Buy this trendy piece for over 30% off.

Adidas Originals Women’s Trefoil Crew Sweatshirt

In a classic cozy cut, this relaxed fit crewneck sweater features a branded front detailing with long sleeves and ribbed cuffs. Shop this cool-toned hue option for over 25% off.

Kids & Baby Fashion

Adidas Baby Grand Court Sneaker

For an elevated look at any age, the brand offers its signature white sneaker in small sizes with age-appropriate velcro closure. It features the three-stripe design and is designed for kids 1-4 years old. They’re available for 63% off and also come in kids’ sizes, too.

Adidas Originals Baby Trefoil Tee

Designed with their small sportswear fans in mind, this baby-sized version of the brand’s signature tee is the perfect everyday option for casual comfort. Shop it for 20% off and be also purchased in kids’ sizes.