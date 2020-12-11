Converse’s 12 Days of Christmas Debuts ‘Classic Gifts’ That Are Perfect for Everyone on Your List

In honor of the Christmas season, Converse is hosting a special shopping event that sneaker lovers don’t want to miss. The 12 Days of Converse promotion, which is happening now online, includes a surprise daily curation of products, restocks and must-have gifting ideas.
The brand kicked things off with a surprise restock of its coveted Play collaboration with Comme Des Garçons. Other days as part of the promotion have offered up an all-new Chuck 70 drop customized by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and a fresh One Star Pro AS designed by American skateboarder and architect, Alexis Sablone.
Today’s offering is “Classic Gifts,” highlighting beloved silhouettes like the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell in festive green, red and white colorways. And today only, you’ll receive a free pair of red laces with your purchase from the timeless selection.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, these Classic Gifts are sure to brighten up any sneaker collection. Ahead, we compiled some of our favorite styles from the curation, as well as a few standout styles from Converse that are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit (think glitter-embellished and argyle-printed pairs).
Watch on FN
Keep in mind that in order to receive your gifts in time for Christmas Day, they should be ordered by Dec. 14.
Chuck Taylor All Star High
Does it get any more classic? While this Christmas red colorway works all year, these high-tops will brighten up a variety of outfits this season.
Chuck Taylor All Star Low
The same style but in a low top silhouette, these festive green Chucks bring Christmas trees and The Grinch to mind.
Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High
Another high-top, this monochromatic white leather version delivers a super smooth, clean look and feel.
Chuck 70
This low-top Chuck 70 comes in a bunch of colors, but you can’t go wrong with this cheery red colorway for Christmas.
Jack Purcell Canvas
Converse’s Jack Purcell in canvas delivers multilayered cushioning with a wedge underfoot for added support. And offered in black and white versions, this shoe will go with just about anything in your closet.
Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Low
Offering a slightly more refined look than the canvas version, these low-tops are crafted with buttery-soft leather.
Holiday Sweater Chuck 70
Reminiscent of holiday sweaters with fair isle prints, this iteration of the Chuck 70 couldn’t be more festive unless you added glitter to it.
Glitter Shine Chuck Taylor All Star
Speaking of glitter, these shimmery, sparkly Chucks featuring a unique patchwork design are sure to turn heads this winter.