Converse’s 12 Days of Christmas Debuts ‘Classic Gifts’ That Are Perfect for Everyone on Your List

By Allie Fasanella
Glitter Shine Chuck Taylor All Star

In honor of the Christmas season, Converse is hosting a special shopping event that sneaker lovers don’t want to miss. The 12 Days of Converse promotion, which is happening now online, includes a surprise daily curation of products, restocks and must-have gifting ideas.

The brand kicked things off with a surprise restock of its coveted Play collaboration with Comme Des Garçons. Other days as part of the promotion have offered up an all-new Chuck 70 drop customized by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and a fresh One Star Pro AS designed by American skateboarder and architect, Alexis Sablone.

Today’s offering is “Classic Gifts,” highlighting beloved silhouettes like the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell in festive green, red and white colorways. And today only, you’ll receive a free pair of red laces with your purchase from the timeless selection.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, these Classic Gifts are sure to brighten up any sneaker collection. Ahead, we compiled some of our favorite styles from the curation, as well as a few standout styles from Converse that are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit (think glitter-embellished and argyle-printed pairs).

Watch on FN

Keep in mind that in order to receive your gifts in time for Christmas Day, they should be ordered by Dec. 14.

Chuck Taylor All Star High

Does it get any more classic? While this Christmas red colorway works all year, these high-tops will brighten up a variety of outfits this season.

converse chuck taylor all star
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star $55
Buy it

Chuck Taylor All Star Low

The same style but in a low top silhouette, these festive green Chucks bring Christmas trees and The Grinch to mind.

chuck taylor all star low
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star Low $50
Buy it

Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High

Another high-top, this monochromatic white leather version delivers a super smooth, clean look and feel.

chuck taylor leather high
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star Leather High $60
Buy it

 Chuck 70

This low-top Chuck 70 comes in a bunch of colors, but you can’t go wrong with this cheery red colorway for Christmas.

chuck 70 low
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Chuck 70 $80
Buy it

Jack Purcell Canvas

Converse’s Jack Purcell in canvas delivers multilayered cushioning with a wedge underfoot for added support. And offered in black and white versions, this shoe will go with just about anything in your closet.

jack purcell canvas
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Jack Purcell Canvas $65
Buy it

Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Low

Offering a slightly more refined look than the canvas version, these low-tops are crafted with buttery-soft leather.

Chuck Taylor All Star Leather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star Leather $55
Buy it

Holiday Sweater Chuck 70

Reminiscent of holiday sweaters with fair isle prints, this iteration of the Chuck 70 couldn’t be more festive unless you added glitter to it.

Holiday Sweater Chuck 70
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Holiday Sweater Chuck 70 $85
Buy it

Glitter Shine Chuck Taylor All Star

Speaking of glitter, these shimmery, sparkly Chucks featuring a unique patchwork design are sure to turn heads this winter.

Glitter Shine Chuck Taylor All Star
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Glitter Shine Chuck Taylor All Star $65 $25 with code
Buy it
