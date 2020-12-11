Converse’s 12 Days of Christmas Debuts ‘Classic Gifts’ That Are Perfect for Everyone on Your List

In honor of the Christmas season, Converse is hosting a special shopping event that sneaker lovers don’t want to miss. The 12 Days of Converse promotion, which is happening now online, includes a surprise daily curation of products, restocks and must-have gifting ideas.

The brand kicked things off with a surprise restock of its coveted Play collaboration with Comme Des Garçons. Other days as part of the promotion have offered up an all-new Chuck 70 drop customized by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and a fresh One Star Pro AS designed by American skateboarder and architect, Alexis Sablone.

Today’s offering is “Classic Gifts,” highlighting beloved silhouettes like the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell in festive green, red and white colorways. And today only, you’ll receive a free pair of red laces with your purchase from the timeless selection.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, these Classic Gifts are sure to brighten up any sneaker collection. Ahead, we compiled some of our favorite styles from the curation, as well as a few standout styles from Converse that are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit (think glitter-embellished and argyle-printed pairs).

Keep in mind that in order to receive your gifts in time for Christmas Day, they should be ordered by Dec. 14.

Chuck Taylor All Star High

Does it get any more classic? While this Christmas red colorway works all year, these high-tops will brighten up a variety of outfits this season.