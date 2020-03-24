Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Zappos ‘Make Your Day A Little Brighter’ Sale May Be the Mood Booster You Need

By Claudia Miller
Zappos is hoping to bring some sunshine to your week with its latest “Make Your Day a Little Brighter Sale.” The online retailer is offering up to 50% off slippers, loungewear, running shoes and more as customers adapt to working from home, staying indoors and keeping fit in a time of worldwide gym closures.

The retailer left this message with news of the sale: “Like you, our team is made up of working parents, community members, and people, who are [all] trying to navigate a new normal. So, over the next few weeks, we’ll be working hard to bring you comfy outfit pieces, tips, resources, and hopefully and few reasons to smile. It’s our way of bringing a little happiness into your homes. Thanks for letting us be here with you.”

Check out our top picks from the sale and shop your favorites ahead, because you deserve to treat yourself.

Ugg Fuzz Yeah Slippers

With its plush lifted platform and dual-strap silhouette, these Ugg slipper sandals offer height while still being supportive. They’re also lined with sheepskin to keep your feet cozy while wicking away moisture.

Ugg Fuzz Yeah slippers, ugg, slippers
Ugg Fuzz Yeah slippers.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Ugg Fuzz Yeah Slippers $100 $50
Buy it

Michael Michael Kors Ayla Slides

Slides are the perfect shoe to throw on when your delivery man drops off your bulk order of paper towels; this pair offers designer logomania at a discounted price.

Michael Michael Kors, Ayla slides, slides,
Michael Michael Kors Ayla slides.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Michael Michael Kors Ayla Slides $59 $42
Buy it

Brooks Levitate 2 Running Shoes

While gyms may be closed, you can still keep active by going on runs on your treadmill or out on open roads and sidewalks. Brooks ultralightweight shoes are designed to provide high responsiveness with every step.

Brook, Levitate 2, running shoes
Brooks Levitate 2 running shoes.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Brooks Levitate 2 Running Shoes $150 $99
Buy it

FP Movement Back Into It Jogger

Loungwear is having a moment, replacing the 9-to-5 suit and tie getup. Shop Free People’s comfortable joggers with adjustable waist.

FP Movement Back Into It Jogger
FP Movement Back Into It jogger.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: FP Movement Back Into It Jogger $88 $71
Buy it

Steven New York Greece Sandals

For the times you need to hop on a video work call, slip on Steven New York’s metallic sandals in a classic Greek design and achieve a put-together look without much effort.

Steven New York Greece sandals, gold, sandals
Steven New York Greece sandals.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Steven New York Greece Sandals $80 $60
Buy it

Tempur-Pedic Acelynn Slippers

Once all the work calls and grocery runs are over, relax into Tempur-Pedic’s plush slippers to take the stress off your soles.

Tempur-Pedic Acelynn slippers
Tempur-Pedic Acelynn slippers.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Tempur-Pedic Acelynn Slippers $60 $48
Buy it

Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars

These green Converse sneakers are a great selection if you’re on the hunt for a perfect spring and summer style.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. $55 $42
Buy it

Sanuk Yoga Mat Capri Knit Sandals

With footbeds constructed from yoga mat materials, you’ll never want to take Sanuk sandals off, from food runs to the couch and everywhere in between.

Sanuk Yoga Mat Capri Knit Sandal, sandals, sanuk, yoga mat
Sanuk Yoga Mat Capri Knit sandals.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Sanuk Yoga Mat Capri Knit Sandals $43 $31
Buy it

Alo Yoga Model Tank

Alo Yoga’s versatile tank top can be paired with jeans or trousers for a conference call, then matched to shorts or leggings for a workout.

Alo Yoga Model tank, tank
Alo Yoga Model tank.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Alo Yoga Model Tank $48 $35
Buy it

Vans Slip-Er

It’s a sneaker, it’s a slipper, it’s a Slip-Er! Vans transforms its classic slip-on style into a plush cushioned slipper shoe with a collapsible heel.

Vans Slip-Er, slipper, vans
Vans Slip-Er.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Vans Slip-Er $55 $40
Buy it

Nike Tanjun Sneakers

These minimalist lifestyle sneakers are perfect for walks around the block, and with just about anything in your closet.

Nike Tanjun sneakers, nike, sneakers, white
Nike Tanjun sneakers.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Nike Tanjun Sneakers $65 $55
Buy it

J.Crew Metallic Lodge Moccasins

Give yourself a glam moment while still maintaining the coziness you desire in J.Crew’s fuzzy gold moccasins.

J.Crew Metallic Lodge Moccasins, j.crew
J.Crew Metallic Lodge moccasins.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: J.Crew Metallic Lodge Moccasins $60 $42
Buy it

Under Armour Fly Fast Leggings

To make sure you get in exercise and stay motivated, start your day wearing gym clothes so you’re ready to go as soon as your shift ends. Under Armour’s leggings are comfortable enough to relax in but provide the stretch and compression for a good run or heavy-lifting session.

Under Armour Fly Fast Leggings, leggings, under armour
Under Armour Fly Fast leggings.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Under Armour Fly Fast Leggings $60 $45
Buy it

New Balance WL720v1 Sneakers

It’s always a smart idea to keep vibrant shoes around the house, like these New Balance sneakers, to energize the standby jeans and T-shirt combo with a pop of color.

New Balance WL720v1 sneakers, sneakers, pink
New Balance WL720v1 sneakers.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: New Balance WL720v1 Sneakers $65 $49
Buy it

Crocs Classic Lined Clog

These fuzzy Crocs are the ultimate work-from-home shoe; the treaded sole is good for both indoors and outdoors, while the slingback strap keeps them securely on your foot. The cozy lining makes these Crocs comfortable with a subtle look.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog, crocs, furry
Crocs Classic Lined Clog.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Crocs Classic Lined Clog $45 $32
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

