The Zappos ‘Make Your Day A Little Brighter’ Sale May Be the Mood Booster You Need

Zappos is hoping to bring some sunshine to your week with its latest “Make Your Day a Little Brighter Sale.” The online retailer is offering up to 50% off slippers, loungewear, running shoes and more as customers adapt to working from home, staying indoors and keeping fit in a time of worldwide gym closures.
The retailer left this message with news of the sale: “Like you, our team is made up of working parents, community members, and people, who are [all] trying to navigate a new normal. So, over the next few weeks, we’ll be working hard to bring you comfy outfit pieces, tips, resources, and hopefully and few reasons to smile. It’s our way of bringing a little happiness into your homes. Thanks for letting us be here with you.”
Check out our top picks from the sale and shop your favorites ahead, because you deserve to treat yourself.
Ugg Fuzz Yeah Slippers
With its plush lifted platform and dual-strap silhouette, these Ugg slipper sandals offer height while still being supportive. They’re also lined with sheepskin to keep your feet cozy while wicking away moisture.
Michael Michael Kors Ayla Slides
Slides are the perfect shoe to throw on when your delivery man drops off your bulk order of paper towels; this pair offers designer logomania at a discounted price.
Brooks Levitate 2 Running Shoes
While gyms may be closed, you can still keep active by going on runs on your treadmill or out on open roads and sidewalks. Brooks ultralightweight shoes are designed to provide high responsiveness with every step.
FP Movement Back Into It Jogger
Loungwear is having a moment, replacing the 9-to-5 suit and tie getup. Shop Free People’s comfortable joggers with adjustable waist.
Steven New York Greece Sandals
For the times you need to hop on a video work call, slip on Steven New York’s metallic sandals in a classic Greek design and achieve a put-together look without much effort.
Tempur-Pedic Acelynn Slippers
Once all the work calls and grocery runs are over, relax into Tempur-Pedic’s plush slippers to take the stress off your soles.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars
These green Converse sneakers are a great selection if you’re on the hunt for a perfect spring and summer style.
Sanuk Yoga Mat Capri Knit Sandals
With footbeds constructed from yoga mat materials, you’ll never want to take Sanuk sandals off, from food runs to the couch and everywhere in between.
Alo Yoga Model Tank
Alo Yoga’s versatile tank top can be paired with jeans or trousers for a conference call, then matched to shorts or leggings for a workout.
Vans Slip-Er
It’s a sneaker, it’s a slipper, it’s a Slip-Er! Vans transforms its classic slip-on style into a plush cushioned slipper shoe with a collapsible heel.
Nike Tanjun Sneakers
These minimalist lifestyle sneakers are perfect for walks around the block, and with just about anything in your closet.
J.Crew Metallic Lodge Moccasins
Give yourself a glam moment while still maintaining the coziness you desire in J.Crew’s fuzzy gold moccasins.
Under Armour Fly Fast Leggings
To make sure you get in exercise and stay motivated, start your day wearing gym clothes so you’re ready to go as soon as your shift ends. Under Armour’s leggings are comfortable enough to relax in but provide the stretch and compression for a good run or heavy-lifting session.
New Balance WL720v1 Sneakers
It’s always a smart idea to keep vibrant shoes around the house, like these New Balance sneakers, to energize the standby jeans and T-shirt combo with a pop of color.
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
These fuzzy Crocs are the ultimate work-from-home shoe; the treaded sole is good for both indoors and outdoors, while the slingback strap keeps them securely on your foot. The cozy lining makes these Crocs comfortable with a subtle look.
