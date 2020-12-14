Stuart Weitzman Boots & More Top Styles Are Up to 73% Off At Zappos’ Treat Yourself Sale

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Zappos’ Treat Yourself sale is happening right now, and there are plenty of savings to be had. The special holiday promotion offers an extra 10% off select sale styles, with up to 70% off in savings on footwear from top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Cole Haan and more.

And for one-day only on Dec. 20, shoppers who spend $100 or more on sale items will receive a $20 Zappos discount code to use on a future purchase.

The Treat Yourself Sale ends Dec. 21, so you’re going to want to act fast to take advantage of the stellar deals before they’re gone.

Here, we rounded up some of our favorite shoes on sale for both men and women, from boots and sneakers to sandals and loafers. Read up on each pick and shop our selection ahead.

Best Zappos Treat Yourself Shoe Deals for Women:

Marc Fisher LTD Wenner Boot

These ivory combat boots feature a genuine leather upper, chunky block heel and lugged sole for enhanced traction on slippery terrain.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Stuart Weitzman Landry 75 Sock Bootie

Originally $595, this sock bootie from Stuart Weitzman is on sale for under $300. The ultra-sleek leather style offers a subtle boost of height and versatility.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Kenneth Cole New York Branden Buckle Boot

At over 70% off, if you’ve had your eye on Kenneth Cole’s Branden Buckle, now is the time to cop the classic riding boot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

LifeStride Calia Sandal

Looking for a statement heel? These fire engine red sandals, featuring the brand’s comfort-boosting Soft System, fit the bill.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Skechers Summer Rose Sheer Grace Sandal

Marked from $45 to under $15, these breathable black sandals are built with a Luxe Foam contoured footbed for superior all-day comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Best Zappos Treat Yourself Shoe Deals for Men:

Lacoste Gripshot Slip-On 2202 CMA Sneaker

A great everyday sneaker, Lacoste’s stylish Gripshot slip-on features a durable canvas upper and provides excellent traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Steve Madden Brentt Loafer

Perfect for taking from the office into the evening, these laidback yet polished loafers are designed with a soft suede upper and double monk buckle strap design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Swims Men’s Motion Chelsea Boot

Featuring a bold pop of color on the pull tab, this cool Chelsea boot is crafted with a water-resistant navy suede upper, breathable fabric lining, and bouncy EVA midsoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Court Sneaker

The Grandpro Rally Court is over 50% off in this classy tan nubuck leather version, which can easily be dressed up or down.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

ECCO ST.1 Hybrid Lite Cap Toe Boot

These sporty black suede ankle boots are designed wit the brand’s ECFS and FluidForm technologies for optimal breathability, cushioning and rebound with every step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Deer Stags Axel Lace-Up

Engineered to feel like you’re walking on clouds, Deer Stags’ Axel lace-up boasts a molded EVA insole sock liner with a memory foam heel pillow. A perforated upper also makes these super breathable.