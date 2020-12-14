×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Stuart Weitzman Boots & More Top Styles Are Up to 73% Off At Zappos’ Treat Yourself Sale

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
booties from zappos
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Zappos’ Treat Yourself sale is happening right now, and there are plenty of savings to be had. The special holiday promotion offers an extra 10% off select sale styles, with up to 70% off in savings on footwear from top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Cole Haan and more.

And for one-day only on Dec. 20, shoppers who spend $100 or more on sale items will receive a $20 Zappos discount code to use on a future purchase.

The Treat Yourself Sale ends Dec. 21, so you’re going to want to act fast to take advantage of the stellar deals before they’re gone.

Here, we rounded up some of our favorite shoes on sale for both men and women, from boots and sneakers to sandals and loafers. Read up on each pick and shop our selection ahead.

Watch on FN

Best Zappos Treat Yourself Shoe Deals for Women:

Marc Fisher LTD Wenner Boot

These ivory combat boots feature a genuine leather upper, chunky block heel and lugged sole for enhanced traction on slippery terrain.

Marc Fisher LTD Wenner boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Wenner Boot $239 $118
Buy it

Stuart Weitzman Landry 75 Sock Bootie

Originally $595, this sock bootie from Stuart Weitzman is on sale for under $300. The ultra-sleek leather style offers a subtle boost of height and versatility.

Stuart Weitzman Laundry 75 Sock Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Landry 75 Sock Bootie $595 $294
Buy it

Kenneth Cole New York Branden Buckle Boot

At over 70% off, if you’ve had your eye on Kenneth Cole’s Branden Buckle, now is the time to cop the classic riding boot.

Kenneth Cole New York Branden Buckle Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Branden Buckle Boo $250 $68
Buy it

LifeStride Calia Sandal

Looking for a statement heel? These fire engine red sandals, featuring the brand’s comfort-boosting Soft System, fit the bill.

LifeStride Calia Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: LifeStride Calia Sandal $60 $25
Buy it

Skechers Summer Rose Sheer Grace Sandal

Marked from $45 to under $15, these breathable black sandals are built with a Luxe Foam contoured footbed for superior all-day comfort.

Skechers Summer Rose Sheer Grace Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Skechers Summer Rose Sheer Grace Sandal $45 $14
Buy it

Best Zappos Treat Yourself Shoe Deals for Men:

Lacoste Gripshot Slip-On 2202 CMA Sneaker

A great everyday sneaker, Lacoste’s stylish Gripshot slip-on features a durable canvas upper and provides excellent traction.

Lacoste Gripshot Slip-On 2202 CMA Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Lacoste Gripshot Slip-On 2202 CMA Sneaker $85 $43
Buy it

Steve Madden Brentt Loafer

Perfect for taking from the office into the evening, these laidback yet polished loafers are designed with a soft suede upper and double monk buckle strap design.

steve madden brentt loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Steve Madden Brentt Loafer $112 $54
Buy it

Swims Men’s Motion Chelsea Boot

Featuring a bold pop of color on the pull tab, this cool Chelsea boot is crafted with a water-resistant navy suede upper, breathable fabric lining, and bouncy EVA midsoles.

swims motion chelsea boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

 

Buy: Swims Men's Motion Chelsea Boot $250 $126
Buy it

Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Court Sneaker

The Grandpro Rally Court is over 50% off in this classy tan nubuck leather version, which can easily be dressed up or down.

Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Court Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Court Sneaker $150 $64
Buy it

ECCO ST.1 Hybrid Lite Cap Toe Boot

These sporty black suede ankle boots are designed wit the brand’s ECFS and FluidForm technologies for optimal breathability, cushioning and rebound with every step.

ECCO ST.1 Hybrid Lite Cap Toe Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: ECCO ST.1 Hybrid Lite Cap Toe Boot $200 $99
Buy it

Deer Stags Axel Lace-Up

Engineered to feel like you’re walking on clouds, Deer Stags’ Axel lace-up boasts a molded EVA insole sock liner with a memory foam heel pillow. A perforated upper also makes these super breathable.

 

Deer Stags Axel Lace-Up
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Deer Stags Axel Lace-Up $50 $22
Buy it
Shopping online apparel holiday season Sponsored By The Style Room powered by Zappos

6 Timeless Gifts Guaranteed to Give Stylish Comfort this Holiday

A curated list of guaranteed favorites from The Style Room powered by Zappos.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad