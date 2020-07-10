Sarah Flint’s Sample Sale Boasts Up to 65% Off Must-Have Styles

Sarah Flint’s online sample sale gives shoe lovers rare discounts on its most beloved styles.

Designed by women for women, the artisanally crafted designs range from sleek pumps and funky slingbacks to classic sneakers and loafers. With unmissable savings of up to 65% off, you can shop celebrity-favorited designs for as much as $200 off at SarahFlint.com.

With so many chic footwear styles to pick from, FN made your shopping experience a breeze by rounding up a few of our top picks from the Sarah Flint sample sale. Read on to find all the savings.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Perfect Pump

A favorite of Meghan Markle, as well as other stars, the Perfect Pump is exactly what the name entails: a classic heel. The silhouette comes in three different heights — 4 inches, 3.4 inches and 2 inches — so you can find the level that best suits your taste. Match these shoes to an A-line dress for an office-ready style, or use them to dress up your jeans for a night on the town.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Lola Espadrille

Give your summer style an easy-to-wear gift by adding these slip-on shoes to your cart. Their rope midsole provides a chic espadrille touch, as linen uppers make for a lightweight feel. Finished with a smooth leather lining and insole, this shoe serves as an ideal on-the-go pick.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Emma Slingback

For the bold of heart, the Emma slingback takes the brand’s classic almond-toe pump silhouette and turns it into a standout metallic design. The adjustable back strap allows for a custom fit, while a V-shape vamp flatters the foot and creates a more flexible feel.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Kara Pump

Dress up your look with these ever-stylish heels. Also available in two different height options, the Kara pump blends together an ankle-wrap design with a pointed toe shape. Its pleated cross straps sit comfortably on the foot and let you pick and choose just how tight you want the fit.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Perfect Sneaker

This flat lace-up sneaker will quickly become your new favorite for everyday wear. Constructed with grained leather uppers, the shoe also has subtle suede panels that create a unique contrast for a twist on a subdued silhouette. Soft cotton laces tie the shoe together, while a full rubber white outsole holds down the fort.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Still Life Slide

For work or play, the brand reimagined a backless loafer with a still life-inspired floral accent. The pointed-toe flat, with its slight stacked heel and handmade flower adornments, uses soft Italian leather for an already broken-in feel. Plus, it is $200 off — savings you won’t want to miss.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Emma Pump

The Emma pump sits atop a covered 2-inch block heel, providing a more stable starting point. With a jacquard butterfly-accented print designed by artist Isabella Huffington, the almond-toe design stands out from the crowd and will give any outfit a pop of personality.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Snapdragon Sandal

As the weather heats up, your shoe closet should, too, and this sandal is an easy way to do just that. Featuring an delicate origami-inspired layered design, the strappy silhouette is unlike heels you’ve worn before. Its 2-inch block design, metallic accents and adjustable ankle strap combine for a chic structure.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Rosie Loafer

The Rosie loafer amps up a classic design with a 1-inch covered block heel. The almond-toe shoe is made with soft, triple-dyed suede that will hold its color longer. It is intended to fit comfortably snug as it then stretches to the individual shape of your foot.

Sarah Flint Sample Sale: Charlotte Sneaker

If you prefer a high-top over a low-top sneaker, feast your eyes on the Charlotte model. Assembled using leather uppers, linen lining and a textured outsole, the sneaker offers a special dual-layer collar that can flip up or down for a more striking appearance.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.