Rothy’s Popular Merino Wool Collection Is Back in New Fall-Ready Colorways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rothy’s beloved Merino wool collection is back in a range of rich, autumnal colors.

The latest drop in the collection, which originally launched in 2019, includes flats, sneakers and loafers done in solid colors and herringbone patterns with hues like forest green, bunt orange and charcoal. All the styles are made with a blend of premium wool and the brand’s signature textile derived from repurposed water bottles for eco-friendly pairs that will keep you feeling warm and looking stylish.

In addition to customer-favorite styles, Rothy’s also has unleashed an ankle boot made from the Spanish sheep breed wool that’s sure to be hit. The Merino Collection is available now on Rothys.com and retails for $125-$245.

Plus, just like Rothy’s signature shoes, all styles from the Merino Collection can be popped into the washing machine. Heck, even Meghan Markle loves them.

Below, take a look at some of the footwear options offered in Rothy’s latest drop on Rothys.com.

Rothy’s The Merino Mary Jane in Forest Herringbone

Make a statement this fall with the Merino Mary Jane in Forest Herringbone from Rothy’s. The fashionable flat features brown vegan leather outsoles and a fashionable Merino wool detailed strap that will keep feet secure while looking chic.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy’s The Merino Boot in Onyx Black

Available in Onyx Black and Cocoa Brown, Rothy’s ankle boot made of Merino wool is the brand’s latest style to venture into. The square toe boot is a comfortable and stylish option to consider for those in need of a signature fall shoe. One thing to note, you have a wider foot, consider going up a half size in these boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy’s The Merino Point in Camel Herringbone

Rothy’s included its customer-favorite Point slipper as part of its Merino Collection for fall. The comfortable shoe will keep your feet snug and warm without compromising style. The neutral colorway also makes this flat a seasonless staple that you can wear well beyond autumn.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy’s The Merino Sneaker in Navy Herringbone

The Merino Sneaker from the Rothy’s is perfect for those on the go. The navy blue colorway will go well with whatever you through on, whether it be your favorite leggings or a pair of slim-fitting jeans.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy’s The Merino Loafer in Walnut Tweet

Fall’s favorite laid-back style just got a makeover. The Merino Loafer from Rothy’s is the elevated answer for a casual flat on the go. The Walnut Tweed colorway makes this statement shoe your guaranteed go-to shoe of the season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy’s The Merino Square in Camel Herringbone

Add a trendy square toe flat to your wardrobe this fall with this slipper from Rothy’s. The chic slip-on shoe is now offered in Camel Herringbone, a neutral colorway that’s great for fall, or any season, really.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Rothy’s The Merino Flat in Bordeaux Herringbone

The rich Bordeaux colorway of Rothy’s latest Merino Flat gives this shoe just the right amount of sophistication with no compromise in comfort. Pro style tip: swap out your usual pair of holiday heels this season and wear these instead.