Rothy’s Just Dropped a Festive, Limited-Edition Collection for Black Friday

Since launching in 2015, sustainable fashion brand Rothy’s has become a favorite of celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Natalie Portman and was named Brand of the Year at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards.

And now, the label known for its woven shoes made of recycled water bottles, has launched a limited-edition collection for Black Friday that’s perfect to sport this holiday season. The line includes five plaid printed flats, from pointy to square-toed options, in winter-ready hues like “Cranberry” and a deep green color called “Pine.” Like the brand’s other pairs, these latest styles are designed to gently hug the contours of your feet for ultimate comfort while entertaining at home or running errands.

To match the adorable new flats, the line also includes a tweed, fringe-embellished clutch that can be converted into a crossbody bag for multiple styling options. Plus, it’s made of ocean-bound marine plastic, so you can feel even better about your purchase.

Prices for the entire collection range from $125 to $185.

Eager to add a pair to your wardrobe? Shop the coveted new styles below.

The Mary Jane

Done in a teal and navy blue plaid pattern, this take on the Mary Jane features soft black straps trimmed with playful fringe.

The Point

Meanwhile, these flats are done in a rich burgundy and purple plaid pattern. The pointed toe silhouette features a low vamp for leg-legthening effects.

The Loafer

If pointy-toe silhouettes aren’t your thing, these navy and black loafers with bright teal accents might just fit the bill.

The Flat

This style featuring a round toe with a v-shaped vamp are predominately teal with navy and black accents.

The Square

And lastly, we have The Square, a capped toe style that delivers a purple and burgundy plaid pattern with hints of black.

The Tassel Clutch

Made with recycled plastic from the oceans, this statement bag features a nautical-inspired front tie and comes in three colorways to choose from.