Shop All the Cozy Shoes From Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2020

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Oprah Magazine has unveiled the Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 List! Curating Oprah Winfrey’s holiday picks, the coveted 72-item gift guide covers everything from clothing and beauty to tech and food, ensuring that you can find something for everyone on your list.

This year, Oprah Magazine has dedicated a section of the 2020 Oprah’s Favorite Things list entirely to showcasing products from Black-owned businesses in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter,” Winfrey wrote. “So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies.”

And of course, the famous television host also made sure to include her favorite footwear picks of the moment as well. Spoiler alert: They’re amazing. Read on to learn more about these Winfrey-approved shoes and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Watch on FN

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone on your list, these cozy slippers will make the perfect gift for anyone, especially a homebody who loves to snuggle up. Made with plush faux fur and a supportive sole, they’ll keep your feet warm and comfortable while also adding a luxe touch to your loungewear with their rich color and satiny finish. But, they’re not limited to the couch or the bedroom; you can wear them outdoors as well without worrying about ruining them. A note from the brand: Size down if you find yourself in-between sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sorel Women’s Kinetic Conquest Sneaker

There’s no telling what kind of conditions you may encounter this winter. If you or a loved one are looking to upgrade your cold-weather footwear this year, then these versatile Sorel women’s boots are just for you. Designed to help you weather through snow, ice, and rain while also boasting the comfort of a sneaker, these 2-in-1 boots are made with waterproof suede and feature a sturdy leather upper for maximum support. Not to mention that they’re also lined with microfleece for optimal warmth and dryness.

Winfrey isn’t the only celebrity to give the innovative boot brand her seal of approval. Stars like Kerry Washington, America Ferrera, Lea Thompson and Kristin Cavallari have all been spotted sporting a pair in the past.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Ubuntu Life Suede Women Lamu Mule

Handmade in Maai Mahiu, Kenya and featuring genuine Kenyan leather, these beautifully-crafted espadrille slip-ons are the perfect everyday shoe for any type of wardrobe situation. Between their neutral-colored jute sole and rich colorways, these mules pair well with everything in your closet and can be worn on several different occasions; you’ll never have to choose comfort over style again. Not only will these make a fashionable addition to your footwear collection, but you will also gain peace of mind knowing that your purchase helped support and empower the communities of Kenya.