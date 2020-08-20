Steve Madden’s Boots Are Only $50 at Nordstrom’s Daily Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and as per usual the retailer is offering Daily Deals on select store items every day at 9:30 a.m. ET until Aug. 30, 2020.

Today’s daily deal is on the Steve Madden Rookie Bootie, which is now available for $50. The block-heeled boot was originally priced at $102, but Nordstrom has decided to put the boot half off for the day. Shoppers can choose from three fall-ready colorways including Black Suede, Chesnut Suede and Light Snake.

This dramatic ankle boot from Steve Madden is the perfect fall-pick-me-up staple thanks to its simple but edgy neutral colorway options and ankle-framing cut. The almond toe bootie also has a 3.25-inch sturdy block heel for height and support. The shoe will look great with a number of outfits, from jeans and leggings to a flowy fall dress.

Shoppers should act fast as this Nordstrom Daily Deal is sure to sell out quickly in sizes. Other colorway options for Rookie Bootie are available on nordstrom.com as well, but shoppers should expect to find them for slightly more than the retailer’s Daily Deal offering. The Rookie Bootie is available in Bone Croco for $92 and sleek Black Multi Leather for $102 online.

Curious about the Daily Deals ahead? Shoppers can visit nordstrom.com to browse the calendar. Expected shoe deals for future dates include discounts on Blondo shoes (Aug. 25), Adidas women’s sneakers (Aug. 27) and Cole Haan shoes for men (Aug. 29).