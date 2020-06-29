M.Gemi’s Semi-Annual Sale Includes Up to $200 Off Dozens of Handmade Shoes

While COVID-19 restrictions likely mean a trip to Italy is off-limits this summer, sporting chic, Italian-made footwear may help soften the blow (or at the very least, keep your street style on point when heading outdoors). M.Gemi’s classic silhouettes are all handmade in Italy with high-quality materials, so you can be sure each pair is made to last. To top it all off, the stylish brand is now hosting its semi-annual sale with up to $200 off sneakers, comfortable mules, versatile slides and more. The site is serving up sales for both men and women for one week only, so make sure to shop your favorites before July 5.

Below, check out some of our top picks from the sale and head to the brand’s website to discover all the brand’s discounted offerings.

The Women’s Scoula 70 MM Buckle

Complete with a shiny navy blue box calf leather upper and large buckle straps, these aren’t your grandma’s loafers. In addition to being super chic, they also offer comfort comfort thanks to their lightly padded insole. thick block heel. The closed-toe style makes these an all-year-round shoe.

The Scoula 70 MM Buckle CREDIT: M.Gemi

The Men’s Sempre Uomo

For a cool business casual look for men, these sneakers are the perfect choice. The rubber soled shoes come in both gray and navy and feature an unlined leather upper and removable footbed. The comfortable sneakers can be used for everyday use and also paired with a suit for a more formal occasion.

The Sempre Uomo CREDIT: M.Gemi

The Women’s M Sandal

A pair of slip-on sandals are a closet essential for summer. These cute flats come in a variety of different finishes to choose from, including a versatile black and brown version as well as snake print. They feature a leather sole and genuine rubber insert.

The M Sandal CREDIT: M.Gemi

The Men’s Niccolo Loafer

For a more traditional loafer style for guys, these definitely fit the profile. The buffalo leather shoes mold to your feet with each wear, making for a comfortable fit. They come in a chocolate brown color as well as a dark gray color.

The Niccolo Loafer CREDIT: M.Gemi

The Women’s Risata

These cute gingham patterned sandal heels were made in partnership with Draper James, the Southern-inspired brand founded by Reese Witherspoon. They feature a 2.15 inch block heel and an adjustable ankle strap with a gold buckle. They’re also decorated with a bow shape at the toe-bed to complete the look, plus a lightly padded insole and leather footbed for support.

The Risata CREDIT: M.Gemi

