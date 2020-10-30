Coach Boots & More Coveted Shoes Are Up to 30% Off During Macy’s Friends & Family Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As part of its early holiday deals, Macy’s is offering major savings on a range of items during its Friends and Family Sale happening now.

In addition to clothing, handbags and home goods, you’ll find thousands of women’s shoes up to 30% off. Boots, mules and more on-trend silhouettes from designer brands such as Coach, DKNY and Vince Camuto are included. Styles from Bearpaw and Timberland can also be found for less during Macy’s Friends and Family Sale.

You can expect deals on new styles as well as those already on clearance. All you had to do is use code FRIEND at checkout to take advantage of the promotion, which lasts until Nov. 9.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite shoe styles that made it into the sale.

