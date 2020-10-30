×
Coach Boots & More Coveted Shoes Are Up to 30% Off During Macy’s Friends & Family Sale

By Madeleine Crenshaw
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

As part of its early holiday deals, Macy’s is offering major savings on a range of items during its Friends and Family Sale happening now.

In addition to clothing, handbags and home goods, you’ll find thousands of women’s shoes up to 30% off. Boots, mules and more on-trend silhouettes from designer brands such as Coach, DKNY and Vince Camuto are included. Styles from Bearpaw and Timberland can also be found for less during Macy’s Friends and Family Sale.

You can expect deals on new styles as well as those already on clearance. All you had to do is use code FRIEND at checkout to take advantage of the promotion, which lasts until Nov. 9.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite shoe styles that made it into the sale.

Coach Women’s Bowery Beadchain Chelsea Booties

Coach’s trendy leather chelsea boots are available in three neutral colorways, including this chic black pair below.

Buy: Coach Bowery Booties $225 $158 with code
INC International Concepts Wedge Faux-Marabou Slippers, Created for Macy’s

Cozy slippers that make a statement are also discounted at Macy’s. For as low as $17, you can add a pair to your cart, including these glam faux-marabou slippers from INC International Concepts.

Buy: INC Faux-Marabou Slippers $30 $17 with code
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Women’s Shoes

Named one of the best walking shoes for women by FN, you can find the Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe marked down during Macy’s ongoing sale ahead of the holidays. The sneaker has a multilayer construction that’s designed for reliable comfort and support.

Buy: Ryka Devotion Plus 2 $85 $60 with code
Timberland Women’s Courmayeur Valley Shearling WP Boot

Upgrade your boots ahead of winter with the Timberland Courmayeur Valley Boot. A  waterproof upper, fuzzy shearling lining and rubber lug sole will keep your feet dry and warm.

Buy: Timberland Courmayeur Valley Shearling Boot $180 $126 with code
Jenni Women’s Tie-Dyed Faux-Fur Crossband Slippers, Created for Macy’s

Another fuzzy slipper style perfect to slipping feet into at the end of a long day, Jenni’s faux-fur slippers were specially created for Macy’s and feature one of the most popular colorways of the year.

Buy: Jenni Crossband Slippers $30 $17 with code
Vince Camuto Women’s Fendels Stiletto Boots

Originally $230, these faux croc-embellished stiletto boots from Vince Camuto are nearly $70 off.

Buy: Vince Camuto Fendels Boots $230 $161 with code
DKNY Alz Lug Sole Loafers

Up your loafer game with DKNY’s Alz Lug Sole Loafers. The trendy platform shoe brings a contemporary twist to the classic silhouette.

Journee Collection Women’s Tekoa Rain Boot

Take on rainy days with a statement rainboot from the Journee Collection. The Tekoa Rain Boot is now 30% off and available in four bold colorways.

Buy: Journee Collection Tekoa Rain Boot $120 $84 with code
Baretraps Fabulous Water Resistant Women’s Duck Boot

Keep feet dry and look good doing it with the Fabulous WaterResistant Duck Boot from Baretraps. The lace-up shoe features a waterproof outer and cozy faux shearling lining on the inside that will keep feet toasty.

Buy: Baretraps Fabulous Duck Boot $79 $55 with code
