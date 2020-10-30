Coach Boots & More Coveted Shoes Are Up to 30% Off During Macy’s Friends & Family Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
As part of its early holiday deals, Macy’s is offering major savings on a range of items during its Friends and Family Sale happening now.
In addition to clothing, handbags and home goods, you’ll find thousands of women’s shoes up to 30% off. Boots, mules and more on-trend silhouettes from designer brands such as Coach, DKNY and Vince Camuto are included. Styles from Bearpaw and Timberland can also be found for less during Macy’s Friends and Family Sale.
You can expect deals on new styles as well as those already on clearance. All you had to do is use code FRIEND at checkout to take advantage of the promotion, which lasts until Nov. 9.
Below, take a look at some of our favorite shoe styles that made it into the sale.
Coach Women’s Bowery Beadchain Chelsea Booties
Coach’s trendy leather chelsea boots are available in three neutral colorways, including this chic black pair below.
Steve Madden Women’s Showbiz Stovepipe Boots
Looking for a pair of tall boots? You can snag several styles like Steve Madden’s Showbiz Stovepipe Boots on Macys.com. The tall leather boot is 30% off when you use the special code mentioned above.
INC International Concepts Wedge Faux-Marabou Slippers, Created for Macy’s
Cozy slippers that make a statement are also discounted at Macy’s. For as low as $17, you can add a pair to your cart, including these glam faux-marabou slippers from INC International Concepts.
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Women’s Shoes
Named one of the best walking shoes for women by FN, you can find the Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe marked down during Macy’s ongoing sale ahead of the holidays. The sneaker has a multilayer construction that’s designed for reliable comfort and support.
Timberland Women’s Courmayeur Valley Shearling WP Boot
Upgrade your boots ahead of winter with the Timberland Courmayeur Valley Boot. A waterproof upper, fuzzy shearling lining and rubber lug sole will keep your feet dry and warm.
Jenni Women’s Tie-Dyed Faux-Fur Crossband Slippers, Created for Macy’s
Another fuzzy slipper style perfect to slipping feet into at the end of a long day, Jenni’s faux-fur slippers were specially created for Macy’s and feature one of the most popular colorways of the year.
Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Lug Sole Chelsea Booties
You can find discounts on several styles from Circus by Sam Edelman, including the Darielle Lug Sole chelsea booties. Available in a few chic colorways, this platform shoe will instantly add edge to your fall/winter wardrobe.
Vince Camuto Women’s Fendels Stiletto Boots
Originally $230, these faux croc-embellished stiletto boots from Vince Camuto are nearly $70 off.
DKNY Alz Lug Sole Loafers