Jennifer Lopez’s DSW Collection Is 50% Off for a Limited Time

Fans of Jennifer Lopez, hustle don’t walk to DSW for limited-time savings on the her exclusive footwear line with the retailer.

Lopez announced the news of the surprise sale with a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram earlier today, writing: “I know times have been tough, and as a gift to all of you for being the best, I have a little code for you to get 50% off my shoe collection.”

To get the discount, all you have to do is enter LOVEJLO at checkout until July 15.

The singer debuted her JLo Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW in March. It includes a variety of on-trend looks from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the sale and head to DSW.com to see all the sale items.

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Lukita Mule

Slip into summer’s top color trend with these neon pink sandals. The peep-toe design and curved vamp flatter the foot as a 3.75-inch heel gives your look a bright boost.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Callie Wedge

Set atop an impressive 4.25-inch espadrille wedge heel, these gladiator-inspired sandals are an ideal warm weather pick. They bring a flair to jeans and dresses and are comfortable to walk in thanks to a layered ankle strap and front platform toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Stormie Gladiator Sandal

Go for gold with these standout metallic sandals. Wrapping up to just under the knee, the Grecian style features embossed textured straps and a loop toe finish for slip-free wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Angelique Sneaker

Python print quickly became celebrity-approved for fall and spring, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Get on the trend with these platform sneakers featuring contrast overlays.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Florella Pump

Available in classic black and beige colorways or neon yellow, this ankle-wrap pump includes a mesh upper that instantly adds intrigue to any look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Larenn Espadrille

For brunch to beachside vacations, make sure to grab these platform espadrilles. The design incorporates textured rope across the midsole and wrap ties, balanced by woven canvas uppers and a sawtooth outsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Inez Sandal

Thong-toe sandals are all the rage among stars — J-Lo included. Stay ahead of the curve by adding these funky slip-on kitten heels to your cart. Shop this silhouette in a leopard print variation, as well snakeskin and cork finishes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Larina Mule

Featuring PVC and leather in the upper, this mixed media mule cuts across the foot in a slimming manner. A gem-cut column heel rounds out the unique mold, providing a 4.25-inch lift in a more stable setting than a stiletto heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

JLo Jennifer Lopez DSW Sale: Radinka Sandal

A shorter take on the collection’s bold column heel styles, the Radinka sandal layers straps of textured pink python print for a bold look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

