Stylish Grateful Dead Shoes and Merch to Shop Ahead of the Upcoming Tour

Deadheads get ready: Dead & Company is hitting the road again this summer for a 17-stop, cross-country tour, playing the greatest Grateful Dead hits.

To prepare for the upcoming North American tour, we rounded up stylish Grateful Dead-inspired footwear, accessories and apparel to shop now. Wear them to hear John Mayer in a guitar riff off with Bob Weir. With options for both men and women, everyone can get in on the themed fun.

Chaco x Grateful Dead Men’s Z/1 Classic Sandal

Chaco transformed its classic water sandal with Grateful Dead-inspired designs across the polyester jacquard straps. Coming in a variety of colors, this men’s style is currently on sale for 20% off.

Bioworld Grateful Dead Women’s Ankle Socks

Coming in a pack of five, Bioworld transforms unique signature Grateful Dead designs into comfortable, fun ankle socks for everyday wear.

Sanuk x Grateful Dead Furreal Classic Women’s Sandals

Keep it casual and comfortable in these flip-flops made from yoga mats. This slip-on thong-toe style, adorned with the Grateful Dead bears, is an easy way to show your love of the band.

Stance MLB Stadium: Grateful Dead Men’s Socks

Baseball fans can combine their love of the game with their Deadhead spirit in Stance’s crew socks featuring a Grateful Dead skull incorporating your favorite MLB teams.

Ripple Junction Grateful Dead Bears Men’s T-Shirt

T-shirts are a comfortable and affordable way to support the group — even if you don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on concert tickets. This style from Ripple Junction is now $10 off.

Free People Grateful Dead Dancing Bears Women’s Tee

Stay cool in this oversize, crewneck tee from Free People featuring bright dancing bears available in two different colorways.

eDeadShop Steal you Face Hat

This one-size-fits-most adjustable ball cap can be worn by men and women for an outfit-finishing, Grateful Dead tribute.

