These Whimsical Doormats Invite Guests to Leave Dirty Shoes at the Front Door

By now, it’s no secret you shouldn’t be wearing street shoes inside your home. Studies have found that bacteria, including those that cause sores, blisters and even illnesses, can live on the soles of shoes after you’ve been outside in them. To help protect your personal spaces from these intrusions, there are a range of fun doormats that remind both family and friends to leave their dirty shoes at the front door. For an extra dose of cleanliness, these mats can be machine washed or rinsed off with a garden hose. Here, FN has curated a range of novelty mats that both invite or scare guests away.

vmnbstitch Social Distancing Doormat

This sign of the times mat is made of cotton and microfiber for enhanced absorbency and picks up a non-slip backing.

Calloway Mills Cactus Welcome Mat

Made of coir, a natural material extracted from the outer shell of a coconut, this novelty mat is backed with vinyl for slip-resistance.

Eanpet Remove Your Shoes Entrance Mat

The whimsical mat features a thin profile that keeps it from snagging on swinging doors and it can be easily cleaned by shaking dirt free or hosing with water.

Tag Hey Y’all Southern Natural Coir Doormat

Greet friends with this sturdy mat made of natural, biodegradable coconut fiber that is easy to shake clean or vacuum.

FP Mat Lose the Shoes Doormat

Made of a durable heat-resistant, non-woven fabric top, it is backed with rubber for slip-resistance.

Chic D Welcome Doormat

Invite guests into your home with this decorative small scale mat that easily fits in front of an apartment door.

Rise8 Studios Moustache Doormat

This lighthearted natural coconut fiber mat is a fun way to usher guests into your home and is mold and mildew resistant for easy care.

No Shoes in My House Doormat

Thin profile design for low-clearing doors or entryways features a protective rubber backing to protect against slippage.

Artsbaba Personalized Doormat

This guest-friendly mat can be customized with a family name for a more personalized way to welcome family and friends.

See You Later Alligator Doormat

Greet friends and neighbors with a string of fun sayings, while suggesting they remove their shoes at the door.

ZMvise Come Back With a Warrant Mat

A sense of humor at the door goes a long way with this novelty doormat that is water-absorbing and non-slip.

Come Back With Tacos Doormat

The fun begins at the front door with this snack-friendly mat that’s can be machine washed for cleaning ease.

