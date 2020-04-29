Re-route my subscription: Click here

These Whimsical Doormats Invite Guests to Leave Dirty Shoes at the Front Door

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

By now, it’s no secret you shouldn’t be wearing street shoes inside your home. Studies have found that bacteria, including those that cause sores, blisters and even illnesses, can live on the soles of shoes after you’ve been outside in them. To help protect your personal spaces from these intrusions, there are a range of fun doormats that remind both family and friends to leave their dirty shoes at the front door. For an extra dose of cleanliness, these mats can be machine washed or rinsed off with a garden hose. Here, FN has curated a range of novelty mats that both invite or scare guests away.

vmnbstitch Social Distancing Doormat

This sign of the times mat is made of cotton and microfiber for enhanced absorbency and picks up a non-slip backing.

social distancing, door mat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Social Distancing Doormat $27
Calloway Mills Cactus Welcome Mat

Made of coir, a natural material extracted from the outer shell of a coconut, this novelty mat is backed with vinyl for slip-resistance.

calloway-cactus-welcome-mat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Calloway Mills Cactus Mat $22
Eanpet Remove Your Shoes Entrance Mat

The whimsical mat features a thin profile that keeps it from snagging on swinging doors and it can be easily cleaned by shaking dirt free or hosing with water.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Eanpet Thin Profile Welcome Mat $16
Tag Hey Y’all Southern Natural Coir Doormat

Greet friends with this sturdy mat made of natural, biodegradable coconut fiber that is easy to shake clean or vacuum.

hey-yall-doormat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Tag Hey Y'all Doormat $25
FP Mat Lose the Shoes Doormat

Made of a durable heat-resistant, non-woven fabric top, it is backed with rubber for slip-resistance.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: FP Mat Lose The Shoes Door Mat $25
Chic D Welcome Doormat

Invite guests into your home with this decorative small scale mat that easily fits in front of an apartment door.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Chic D Welcome Doormat $20
Rise8 Studios Moustache Doormat

This lighthearted natural coconut fiber mat is a fun way to usher guests into your home and is mold and mildew resistant for easy care.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Rise8 Studios Moustache Doormat $38
 No Shoes in My House Doormat

Thin profile design for low-clearing doors or entryways features a protective rubber backing to protect against slippage.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Momobo Funny Doormat $25
Artsbaba Personalized Doormat

This guest-friendly mat can be customized with a family name for a more personalized way to welcome family and friends.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Artsbaba Custom Name Doormat $33
See You Later Alligator Doormat

Greet friends and neighbors with a string of fun sayings, while suggesting they remove their shoes at the door.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: What On Earth Alligator Doormat $25
ZMvise Come Back With a Warrant Mat

A sense of humor at the door goes a long way with this novelty doormat that is water-absorbing and non-slip.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: ZMvise Come Back Later Mat $13
Come Back With Tacos Doormat

The fun begins at the front door with this snack-friendly mat that’s can be machine washed for cleaning ease.

door mat, amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Come Back With Tacos Mat $25
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn a commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

 

