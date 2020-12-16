Best Shoes for Kids to Shop at Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear is kicking the deals off for the holidays by offering BOGO 1/2-off on select men’s, women’s, and kids’ shoe styles from popular brands. The sale is happening in stores and online, so if you’d rather not leave your couch to add items to your cart, no worries.

And when you sign up to be a Famously You Rewards member, you earn points towards Rewards Cash with every purchase and are eligible for free shipping with no minimum. You also get access to exclusive member offers on the retailer’s huge selection of shoes. Additionally, to promote safety and get your items without delay, Famous Footwear is also providing in-store and curbside pickup with its Famously Fast Pickup service. Ahead, check out some of the best shoes for kids.

Crocs Classic Fuzz Lined Clog

These winter-ready clogs featuring a soft, cozy lining and plush cushioning can be worn year-round, both indoors and outdoors. Plus, kids are bound to love this colorful pink tie-dye style. And they can show off their creative side with Jibbitz charms — fun and exciting accessories for Crocs (sold separately at select stores).

Vans Asher Slip-On Sneaker

Vans’ skate-inspired canvas slip-on sneakers are built to withstand wear and tear, making them perfect for play. They’re offered in 10 coloways to choose from including seven multicolor checkerboard options and a bold neon yellow iteration.

Nike Court Borough 2 High Top Sneaker

These Nike high-tops come in all-white leather as well as red and black, red/black/white, and all-black nubuck leather. Not only do they look cool, but they’re super-comfortable and provide ankle support. A similar style is available in men’s and women’s sizes with the Court Vision Mid Sneaker.

Dr. Martens 1460 Combat Boot

These classic combat boots will go with plenty of outfits and work for a variety of occasions. Built on the brand’s iconic Air-Cushioned traction outsoles, you can count on the style for maximum comfort and long-lasting wear.

Nike Flex Runner Sneaker

This laceless Nike running silhouette is easy to slip right on. They’re also supportive and comfy, and available in a variety of attractive colorways.

Bearpaw Rosaline Water Resistant Boot

These suede booties featuring a soft wool-blend lining with a plush sheepskin footbed is treated with NeverWet technology to ensure they stay in good condition. They also come in light pink.