Hundreds of Cole Haan Shoes Are BOGO Free at DSW Right Now

You can always find great deals on footwear at DSW, and starting today the retailer is offering massive savings on Cole Haan shoes.

All men and women’s styles from the brand styles are currently buy one, get one free for a limited time. All you have to do is use the code NEWRULES to redeem the online offer at checkout.

Among the selection, you’ll find everything from trendy leopard loafers to fall boots and comfortable flats. For men, leather sneakers, chukkas and loafers are all fair game.

Below, shop a range of coveted Cole Haan styles offered during DSW’s BOGO event.

Cole Haan Women’s Brie Loafer

Cole Haan Women’s Josie Sandal

Every woman needs a classic heel in her closet. This simple yet chic block heel from Cole Haan is one shoe to consider adding to your cart during DSW’s BOGO event. Plus, the style is already 30% off.

Cole Haan Men’s Original Grand Chukka Boot

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker

Looking to upgrade your sneaker game? Consider the Grand Crosscourt II Sneaker from Cole Haan. In addition to being part of the BOGO free event, the sneaker is also currently 25% off at DSW.com.

Cole Haan Women’s Carrie Sneaker

In our opinion, you can never own too many pairs of white sneakers. The Carrie Sneaker from Cole Haan goes with just about anything, making it a great investment if you’re in the market for a new staple shoe.

Cole Haan Women’s Bambra Flat

Cole Haan gave the classic flat a modern update with its Bambra Flat. The d’Orsay silhouette and slight heel make this chic pump an eye-catching shoe choice that will instantly update your WFH leggings and sweatshirt combo.

Cole Haan Men’s Buckland Cap Toe Oxford

Cole Haan’s oxford styles for men are also BOGO free. One classic option is the Buckland cap toe oxford, featuring brogue-style detailing and available in versatile black and brown leather finishes.

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt High-Top Sneaker

This high-top version of the brand’s Grand Crosscourt sneaker features light padding underfoot for a comfortable step.

Cole Haan Women’s Kora Riding Boot

If you haven’t already invested in a pair of boots for fall, consider the Kora Riding Boot from Cole Haan. The chic leather boot is available in brown or black online.

Cole Haan Women’s Marietta Wedge Sandal

Elevate your step and style with the Marietta wedge sandal. The strappy pair is already 25% on DSW.com, making the current Cole Haan BOGO deal even sweeter.