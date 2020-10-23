Crocs Debuts a Limited-Edition, Triple-Strap Clog for “Croc Day”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spooky season is here and Crocs is celebrating with a mind-boggling new design — but you better act fast.

In honor of its ongoing Croctober celebration, the brand is offering a limited-edition take on its classic clog style for a holiday known as Croc Day. The Classic Croc Day Clog 2020 is available today only for $50 at Crocs.com.

The unique, mismatched design includes a blue-colored left shoe and and orange-colored right shoe, each of which are topped off with three multi-colored back straps. The style can also hold up to 50 Jibbitz charms in total, the most of any Crocs style offered.

Classic Croc Day Clog 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Watch on FN

“Croctober is all about celebrating our passionate fans and the importance of being yourself. Together with the Croc Day celebration, we have turned the month into a full-blown, fan-forward holiday,” said Crocs head of global marketing, Heidi Cooley, in a press release. “We will encourage our fans to have fun and be bold, because if you’re a Crocs fan, all other holidays pale in comparison to Croctober.”

Classic Croc Day Clog 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Classic Croc Day Clog 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Classic Croc Day Clog 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Classic Croc Day Clog 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs Day began as part of the brand’s “Come As You Are” campaign in 2017 and has turned into a global phenomenon. In 2018, the label produced a gold crocodile-style design followed by a glow-in-the-dark iteration for the holiday in 2019.