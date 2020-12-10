Converse’s Cute Platform Shoes Give You the Boost of High Heels, But Are Much More Comfortable

If you’re hoping to make yourself look taller, or simply want to spice up your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with Converse’s platform shoes. The iconic sneaker brand offers a variety styles with chunky raised soles, from classic sneaker silhouettes to rugged boots made to keep feet warm, dry and stable in less than ideal weather conditions.

Here, we rounded up our favorite elevated Converse styles for women — such as the waterproof Run Star Hike boot and espadrille-inspired All Stars that have us dreaming of tropical vacations we hope to take in the future.

No matter your style, our list has something for everyone. Each pair features signature Converse details like recognizable branding, so you can rep the beloved label, and light cushioning underfoot for lasting comfort. And they’re all affordable too, coming in at under $150.

Shop our roundup, below.

Cozy Club Run Star Hike

This “cozy” edition of the fan-favorite Run Star Hike, distinguished by its jagged rubber sole, features a soft leather upper and insulated faux fur lining for plush warmth. Not only will this high-top style keep your toes toasty in the winter months, but its neutral colorway will go with just about anything you own.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Black Ice Run Star Hike

From the brand’s new Black Ice collection, this low-top iteration is designed in a warm shade of chestnut brown, with a fuzzy felt upper that’s insulated. It also features tonal laces and a metallic heel tab for extra flair.