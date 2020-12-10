×
Converse’s Cute Platform Shoes Give You the Boost of High Heels, But Are Much More Comfortable

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

Cozy Club Run Star Hike
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

If you’re hoping to make yourself look taller, or simply want to spice up your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with Converse’s platform shoes. The iconic sneaker brand offers a variety styles with chunky raised soles, from classic sneaker silhouettes to rugged boots made to keep feet warm, dry and stable in less than ideal weather conditions.

Here, we rounded up our favorite elevated Converse styles for women — such as the waterproof Run Star Hike boot and espadrille-inspired All Stars that have us dreaming of tropical vacations we hope to take in the future.

No matter your style, our list has something for everyone. Each pair features signature Converse details like recognizable branding, so you can rep the beloved label, and light cushioning underfoot for lasting comfort. And they’re all affordable too, coming in at under $150.

Shop our roundup, below.

Cozy Club Run Star Hike

This “cozy” edition of the fan-favorite Run Star Hike, distinguished by its jagged rubber sole, features a soft leather upper and insulated faux fur lining for plush warmth. Not only will this high-top style keep your toes toasty in the winter months, but its neutral colorway will go with just about anything you own.

converse Cozy Club Run Star Hike
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Cozy Club Run Star Hike $110
Buy it

Black Ice Run Star Hike

From the brand’s new Black Ice collection, this low-top iteration is designed in a warm shade of chestnut brown, with a fuzzy felt upper that’s insulated. It also features tonal laces and a metallic heel tab for extra flair.

Black Ice Run Star Hike
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Winter Gore-Tex Lugged Chuck Taylor All Star Boot

To help ensure your feet stay warm and dry in wet weather, this monochromatic sneaker-boot features waterproof Gore-Tex materials and a cozy fleece lining. Hiker-inspired laces add extra edge and durability to the rugged boot.

Winter Gore-Tex Lugged Chuck Taylor All Star Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Winter Gore-Tex Lugged Chuck Taylor All Star Boot $110
Buy it

Clean Leather Platform Chuck Taylor All Star

While Converse is typically known for its classic canvas Chucks, this pair featuring a double-stacked sole is done in premium leather for a more luxe feel. And thanks to its sleek design, these will complement most looks.

Clean Leather Platform Chuck Taylor All Star
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Clean Leather Platform Chuck Taylor All Star $75
Buy it

Mountain Club Chuck Taylor All Star GR 82

These heeled platform booties are just as functional as they are stylish. An embossed strap delivers a secure fit while utility-focused details like elastic laces and a lace lock promote easy adjustments. The mixed media style is done in a durable, olive-colored leather finish with a suede tongue for striking contrast.

Mountain Club Chuck Taylor All Star GR 82
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Mountain Club Chuck Taylor All Star GR 82 $120 $90
Buy it

CPX Chelsea

Taking inspiration from the classic Chelsea boot, this futuristic hybrid style combines elements of Converse’s basketball heritage with tactical details, like a hiking lace system and elastic gore-collar construction for easy on and off.

CPX Chelsea  
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: CPX Chelsea $130 $91
Buy it

Runway Cable Platform Chuck Taylor All Star

A braided rubber sole inspired by cable-knit designs gives this quintessential silhouette a fashion-forward update.

Runway Cable Platform Chuck Taylor All Star
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Buy: Courtesy of Converse $75 $57
Buy it

Chuck Taylor All Star Move

While this elevated high-top may look bulky, it’s actually designed with a lightweight, angular platform that won’t weigh your feet down.

Chuck Taylor All Star Move
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star Move $75
Buy it

Glitter Shine Platform Chuck Taylor All Star

If you’re looking to make a statement, you won’t go unnoticed in these glitter-covered platform sneakers. The flashy style featuring tonal laces comes in black as well as light pink.

Glitter Shine Platform Chuck Taylor All Star
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Glitter Shine Platform Chuck Taylor All Star $70
Buy it

Custom Canvas Platform Chuck Taylor All Star By You

For a look that’s truly all your own, this canvas sneaker can be customized with various colorways, prints and details to suit your style. The latest limited-edition prints include camouflage, highland cows, puppies and plaid.

Custom Canvas Platform Chuck Taylor All Star By You
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Custom Canvas Platform Chuck Taylor All Star By You $90
Buy it

Trail to Cove Espadrille Chuck Taylor All Star

This espadrille-like model features a woven jute-wrapped midsole with subtle fraying that calls to mind warm summer days.

Trail to Cove Espadrille Chuck Taylor All Star
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Buy: Trail to Cove Espadrille Chuck Taylor All Star $70 $49
Buy it
