Clarks Shoes Are Up to 40% Off Right Now — Shop Our Favorites

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

British footwear brand Clarks is making fashion and comfortable easily accessible with a new round of trend-driven looks on sale with savings up to 40% off.

Since there’s still plenty of summer on the calendar, now’s the time to snag a pair of sandals or mules whether you’re wearing them around town or planning a winter vacation. And, with everyone going casual these days, why not add a pair or two of polished sneakers to your wardrobe that work with everything from skinny jeans to a daytime dress.

While these looks check off all the boxes when it comes to the latest trends, from animal print sandals to cork wedge styles, don’t forget Clarks is best known for its emphasis on comfort. Styles include cushioned footbeds, lightweight outsoles and soft leather uppers.

Trace Easy

Set on a platform wedge, this easy-to-wear slip-on gives a pair of jeans or maxi skirt an added fashion lift.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Leisa Faye

There’s still plenty of warm weather left, so why not add this triple banded slide to your wardrobe. Inside, there’s an Ortholite footbed for enhanced comfort and support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Hero Brogue Sneaker

The classic sneaker gets a whole new image with this dressed up version featuring a perforated wingtip upper. Underfoot, it still includes a bold platform that incorporates Clarks’ Cushion Plus comfort technology.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Un Rio Tie Casual

From Clarks Unstructured collection, this lightweight lace-up style is done in super-soft nubuck with perforated details that create a cooling effect. It also features an Ortholite moisture-wick footbed for even more comfort, then set on a light-as-air sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Pure Blush Snake Mule

Slide into this chic snake print mule that emphasizes the comfort factor with Cushion Plus technology. The low heel makes it easy to wear day into night.

Clarks mules on sale, CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Kaylin Cara Pump

Although the fashion pendulum continues to swing in a casual direction, there are still times when a pump is in order. This mid-heel style is set on a block for better balance and support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Mallory Charm Open-Toe Wedge

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Marie Sail Espadrille

A classic rope bottom espadrille is updated sneaker style with a bold white outsole that offers some underfoot cushioning as well as support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Lafley Joy Cork Sandal

Lightweight comfort comes packed in this cork wedge sandal with an adjustable back strap for a more customized fit. There’s also layers of Cushion Soft foam in the footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Sense Beau Mule

Simple yet sophisticated, this classic mule works indoors as a slipper alternative, then heads outdoors for a chic daytime look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Willow Gild Sandal

A simple criss-cross sandal in faux snake lets you take a walk on the wild side. It’s super flat design makes it the perfect accent to a pair of capris or ankle pants.