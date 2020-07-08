Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chinese Laundry Is Having a 50% off Shoe Sale on Summer’s Hottest Trends

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

Get ready for major savings with Chinese Laundry‘s huge summer sale.

Founded in 1971, the women’s shoe label provides trendy silhouettes for all seasons. Its family of brands expanded over the years to include subsidiary brands of CL by Laundry, 42 Gold, and Dirty Laundry for an even more expansive selection of shoes. And now, for a limited time, the brand is offering up to 50% off some of-the-moment styles, from loop-toe slides to platform wedges and edgy studded booties. And for those on a tight budget, the brand boasts stylish designs on sale for as low as $25.

For shopping made easy, we compiled our favorite shoes from the brand’s can’t-miss summer sale. Shop them all below.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Artist Leather Sandal

These easy-to-wear sandals will go with your entire closet, using real leather in their wide cut-out straps for breathability and a flat sole for comfort.

Watch on FN

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Artist Sandal $50 $30
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Waverly Wedge

Set atop a 3-inch heel and a 1.75-inch platform, these mules give your frame a boost of height. Their smooth fabric upper and balanced base makes for stable walking for dressier occasions.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Waverly Wedge $70 $40
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Castle Mule

The perfect addition to any work ensemble, these pointed-toe mules are constructed with genuine leather, an asymmetrical cut that flatters the foot and a short stacked heel for a slightly more formal look.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Castle Mule $120 $60
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Flower Sandal

Change up your wardrobe with a pop of personality, courtesy of these heels. Their strappy silhouette and animal print uppers are contrasted by a chunky 3.5-inch wooded platform and edgy studded accents.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Flower Sandal $120 $60
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Gemmy Slide

Loop-toe sandals can be found on a slew of celebrities, offering slip-free wear that shouldn’t rub like some thong-toe styles. This slide style offers a glitzy take on the trend, complete with metallic uppers.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Gemmy Slide $60 $30
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Helix Sneaker

For a laidback, breathable style, shop these sock sneakers. Finished with a standout ribbed sole, they’ll instantly bring your athleisure ensembles to the next level.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Helix Sneaker $60 $30
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Jayme Sandal

Match your sunnies to your shoes with these block-heeled sandals featuring a glossy, tortoiseshell print. They’re wearable from day to night with an adjustable ankle strap.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Jayme Sandal $60 $45
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Always Platform

Looking for a sizable lift? Try these 4.5-inch tall embossed sandals, offering the stability of a thicker heel and on-trend platform silhouette.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Jayme Sandal $70 $50
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Chelsea Bootie

While sandals and heels are stereotypical summer shoes, a grungy boot can be a fun way to counter a sweet sundress or complement denim cutoffs. Studded accents bring the whole vibe together for an edgy twist on a strappy bootie.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Chelsea Bootie $90 $45
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Sonny Slide

Made with faux fur accents, this bold platform slide offers the fuzzy comfort of a slipper in a height-boosting design.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Sonny Slide $60 $30
Buy it

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Bermuda Espadrille

Espadrille-style soles are a quintessential warm-weather feature on footwear, often attributed to beachy looks. This slip-on version transforms the espadrille base with a loafer-inspired topline and comfortable open back.

chinese laundry, shoes, sandals, sale, boots, sneakers, loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Bermuda Espadrille $120 $60
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad