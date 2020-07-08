Chinese Laundry Is Having a 50% off Shoe Sale on Summer’s Hottest Trends

Get ready for major savings with Chinese Laundry‘s huge summer sale.

Founded in 1971, the women’s shoe label provides trendy silhouettes for all seasons. Its family of brands expanded over the years to include subsidiary brands of CL by Laundry, 42 Gold, and Dirty Laundry for an even more expansive selection of shoes. And now, for a limited time, the brand is offering up to 50% off some of-the-moment styles, from loop-toe slides to platform wedges and edgy studded booties. And for those on a tight budget, the brand boasts stylish designs on sale for as low as $25.

For shopping made easy, we compiled our favorite shoes from the brand’s can’t-miss summer sale. Shop them all below.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Artist Leather Sandal

These easy-to-wear sandals will go with your entire closet, using real leather in their wide cut-out straps for breathability and a flat sole for comfort.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Waverly Wedge

Set atop a 3-inch heel and a 1.75-inch platform, these mules give your frame a boost of height. Their smooth fabric upper and balanced base makes for stable walking for dressier occasions.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Castle Mule

The perfect addition to any work ensemble, these pointed-toe mules are constructed with genuine leather, an asymmetrical cut that flatters the foot and a short stacked heel for a slightly more formal look.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Flower Sandal

Change up your wardrobe with a pop of personality, courtesy of these heels. Their strappy silhouette and animal print uppers are contrasted by a chunky 3.5-inch wooded platform and edgy studded accents.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Gemmy Slide

Loop-toe sandals can be found on a slew of celebrities, offering slip-free wear that shouldn’t rub like some thong-toe styles. This slide style offers a glitzy take on the trend, complete with metallic uppers.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Helix Sneaker

For a laidback, breathable style, shop these sock sneakers. Finished with a standout ribbed sole, they’ll instantly bring your athleisure ensembles to the next level.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Jayme Sandal

Match your sunnies to your shoes with these block-heeled sandals featuring a glossy, tortoiseshell print. They’re wearable from day to night with an adjustable ankle strap.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Always Platform

Looking for a sizable lift? Try these 4.5-inch tall embossed sandals, offering the stability of a thicker heel and on-trend platform silhouette.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Chelsea Bootie

While sandals and heels are stereotypical summer shoes, a grungy boot can be a fun way to counter a sweet sundress or complement denim cutoffs. Studded accents bring the whole vibe together for an edgy twist on a strappy bootie.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Sonny Slide

Made with faux fur accents, this bold platform slide offers the fuzzy comfort of a slipper in a height-boosting design.

Chinese Laundry Summer Sale: Bermuda Espadrille

Espadrille-style soles are a quintessential warm-weather feature on footwear, often attributed to beachy looks. This slip-on version transforms the espadrille base with a loafer-inspired topline and comfortable open back.

