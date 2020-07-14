Birdies Just Launched the Ultimate Summer Slides for Work & Play

Having risen to popularity with its chic, slipper-like flats (even Meghan Markle loves them), San-Francisco-based footwear brand Birdies is adding yet another versatile silhouette to its repertoire: The Swan slide.

Available today on Birdies.com for $120, the pointed toe silhouette comes in leather and suede finishes with a minimalist vamp for breathability and leg-lengthening effects. The leather versions are available in gold and silver, while the suede styles can be purchased in all-black or a color-blocked orange and pink version.

Birdies The Swan in Sangria. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

And to ensure you’ll be able to walk in these all day long— whether for trips from your couch to the kitchen or even venturing outdoors — they’re equipped with the brand’s signature seven-layer cushioning and non-slip rubber outsole.

Given high demand for the brand’s easy indoor-outdoor offerings (Birdies has managed to flourish in the wake of coronavirus restrictions, unlike many other companies), its latest style is bound to sell out quickly. In fact, a few sizes are already out of stock.

“There’s so much organic interest in our brand,”co-founder and CEO Bianca Gates recently told FN. “In some ways we were ahead of our time by building community at home. Out of the gate, it was a good launch [but] now, a bigger spotlight has been cast on what we are doing and the problems we are solving.”

Below, shop the rest of The Swan colorways before they’re gone.

Birdies The Swan in silver. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

Birdies The Swan in gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

Birdies The Swan in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

