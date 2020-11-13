15 Best Sneaker Cleaners to Keep Your Pairs Looking Like New

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping shoes clean can be an uphill battle, but luckily, there are cleaners, kits and wipes you can use to make your sneakers look like new. There are even a few cleaning supplies that you might have tucked away at home you can reach for, too.

Whichever method you prefer, it’s important to first consider the material of your sneakers. Are they canvas, suede, nubuck, knit-based or leather? This will determine which cleaning solution will give you the best results. Keep in mind that not all cleaners are safe to use on every type of finish, so make sure to check product details for more information in order to avoid damaging any pairs.

From travel-friendly wipes to comprehensive kits with cleaning solutions, rain-repellent sprays and more, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best sneaker cleaners on the market for you to try. Keep reading to shop them all.

Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner

A bestseller on Amazon.com with over 5,300 five-star reviews, Jason Markk’s Premium Shoe Cleaner is a customer favorite. The pack contains a 4-ounce bottle of the brand’s premium sneaker solution, which is safe to use on all colors and materials according to the brand’s marketplace on Amazon. It also comes with a synthetic bristle brush featuring an easy-to-maneuver woodblock handle. Users should note that the brush should be only used on tougher materials like leather, rubber and plastic. If you have a sneaker with a knit-based upper or suede, consider using a softer tool like a nail brush.

Sneaker Lab Shoe Wipes

For those on the go, consider Sneaker Lab’s shoe wipes. The versatile wipe can be used on suede, nubuck, leather, canvas, mesh and various other knits. Each wipe contains bioengineered bacteria that breaks down the dirt at the molecular level, instead of soap or harsh chemicals. The innovative wipes come in a pack of 12 and wipes off dirt with ease for instantly clean shoes.

Angelus Foam Tex Cleaning Kit

For sneakers with uppers made of delicate materials like suede or knit, consider the Angelus Foam Tex cleaning kit. The gentle foaming cleaner won’t heavily saturate material and will leave your shoes squeaky clean. The shoe cleaner kit comes with a 5.7 ounce bottle of cleaner, a hog hair cleaning brush and a microfiber towel, which is great for lifting and picking up dirt and stains.

CleanKicks Shoe Cleaner Wipes

CleanKicks also makes top-notch shoe wipes, featuring a dual-textured material that wipes off dirt with ease. Among the product’s 1,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, one user notes, “These are the greatest and most convenient shoe cleaning wipes available.” They come in a pack of 30 for $16.

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit

Pink Miracle has remained a popular shoe cleaner since 1985. You just need a little bit of the USA-made concentrate to tackle grime and grit on your favorite pair of kicks. Today, it has over 7,600 reviews on Amazon and a cult following. One reviewer notes, “I haven’t used this product in over seven years; I didn’t think it still existed, but felt it hard to believe it didn’t. When I found it on Amazon, I jumped on it quickly.”

GOAT Shield Shoe Wipes

Another shoe wipe loved by shoppers comes from GOAT Shield. The dual-sided wipe is textured, helping remove dirt from your sneakers. Available in a pack of 24 individually wrapped wipes, this shoe cleaner will work on a variety of footwear options, including running sneakers and golf shoes.

Crep Protect Sneaker Care Pack

Do your shoes need a little TLC? We suggest Crep Protect’s ultimate sneaker care pack. The shoe cleaner kit contains a naturally-derived cleaning solution, hog hair brush, a soft microfiber cloth for use on more delicate finishes and 12 cotton-scented wipes for cleaning on the go. To prevent future messes, the kit also includes a rain and stain repellent spray.

X Sneaker Cleaner Natural Foaming Solution

Foam solutions can be great for sneakers with delicate suede or knit-mesh uppers. X’s natural foaming solution is easy-to-use and guaranteed to be non-yellowing. The solvent-free formula is made with a blend of coconut and sugar that will leave your shoes smelling fresh and looking clean.

SneakErasers Sole and Sneaker Cleaner

SneakErasers sponges can help you remove pesky scuff marks on the soles of your shoes. Simply wet the sponges and buff your shoes to watch the marks disappear. For $10, you can get a pack of 10 rounds that are conveniently pocket-sized. They’re also reusable, so you can get multiple uses out of them.

Deadstock Los Angeles Shoe Cleaner Kit

Another all-in-one shoe cleaner kit to consider is from Deadstock Los Angeles. Available on Amazon, this kit includes a shoe cleaner that can be used on all types of materials including vinyl, leather, rubber, cotton, plastic and knit. It also comes with a water and stain repellent, two kinds of brushes for tackling all kinds of surfaces with ease, a microfiber cloth and shoe deodorizer.

Kiwi Sneaker Cleaner Kit

You can also achieve clean shoes with Kiwi’s sneaker and shoe cleaner kit. The Johnson brand’s three-step method will have your shoes looking their best. The shoe cleaner kit comes with a sneaker cleaner that you use first, then a waterproof spray that creates a protective barrier against water and dirt. Lastly, you can spray the shoe deodorizer inside pairs to leave them smelling fresh.

Foot Petals Sneaker Cleaning Kit

Foot Petals also has an all-inclusive kit to help you make your sneakers look like new. The pack comes with a 6-ounce bottle of water repellent, a 2.5 ounce bottle of sneaker cleaner, ten cleaning wipes and two sneaker deodorizer balls that are easy to pop inside sneakers. The sneaker cleaning kit is available for $25 on Zappos.

Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover

When you’re out and about and don’t have access to a full-on cleaner, Tide To Go’s handy stain-removing pens are perfect for attacking unwanted spots on your sneakers. This pack of three allows you to keep one at home, in your car and in your pocket or purse, so you don’t have to worry about the next time you dirty up your favorite pairs.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Mr. Clean’s Magic Erasers can eliminate just about any surface stain around the house, but can also help remove sneaker scuffs.. All you have to do is wet a portion of the sponge, squeeze the excess water out and scrub. With this option option below, you get 10 pads in a pack.