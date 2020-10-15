The Best Shoe Organizers to Store Your Favorite Footwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While you can never have too many shoes, storing them can be a challenge.

Luckily, there are plenty of shoe organizer options for you to choose from. Boxes, racks and over-the-closet hangers can come in handy for your ever-growing collection of footwear. But before you make your purchase, make sure you go through and evaluate the types of shoes you have.

“You can’t figure out what kind of shoe storage you need without knowing what categories of shoes you’re trying to store and how much of each category you have,” said Natalie Schrier, president and founder of Cut the Clutter, a professional organizing service based in New York City.

Jaime Hord, the founder of Horderly Professional Organizing agrees, “When creating new systems to organize your shoes, it’s most important to implement a strategy that both maximizes your space and fits all of your shoes. This can be a bit tricky because shoes come in all different shapes and sizes,” Hord said.

Schrier also adds that shoe size is a factor to consider, too. “If you have feet that are smaller or bigger than average, traditional storage products may not work for you.”

Below, take a look at some of the best shoe organizers to stow away your favorite footwear options.

Simple Trending 5-Tier Stackable and Expandable Shoe Rack

With over 3,300 reviews and 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon, users agree that the Simple Trending 5-Tier Stackable and Expandable Shoe Rack is easy to assemble, sturdy and lightweight. In addition to having five tiers for storing sneakers and boots, this shoe organizer has six side pockets for you to stow slippers, flats and sandals with ease.

Container Store White Mesh Stackable Shoe Shelf

Both Cut the Clutter and Horderly Professional Organizing recommend the White Mesh Stackable Shoe Shelf from the Container Store because of its versatility. “They are stackable and allow you to maximize height in any space,” said Natale Schrier, founder and president of Cut the Clutter. She adds the Container Store option is an excellent choice for heels, athletic shoes, men’s shoes and booties because of the available height between shelves.

ÉLEVER Store NEATLY Shoe Organizer

Clear shoe boxes can be a great way to stow shoes during the off-season but still keep in mind the inventory you have. This clear shoe organizer comes in a set of six available both in a medium as well as an extra-large option. The organizer is great for storing shoes under the bed, in your closet or even at the entryway of your home. Amazon users particularly like the brackets on each box that makes this storage unit sturdy and stackable.

Woffit Under The Bed Shoe Organizer

If you don’t have a closet or want to avoid clutter, investing in an under the bed shoe organizer is another option to consider. The Woffit Under The Bed Shoe Organizer has over 3,700 Amazon reviews and can fit all kinds of shoes.

Tribesigns 7 Tiers Shoe Rack

A bestseller on Amazon, Tribesigns 7 Tiers Shoe Rack can hold 24-30 pairs of shoes. In addition to the several tiers set at different heights, this organizer comes with nifty side pockets and space to stack things on top of it as well. If you own a lot of boots, make sure to add some boot shapers to your cart too. Jaime Hord, the founder of Horderly Professional Organizing recommends opting for a pair from The Container Store. She notes that the shapers will maintain the shape and integrity of your shoe. “We’ve seen so many boots go to shoe heaven because they weren’t stored or cared for properly,” Horder said.

SimpleHouseware Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

A hanging shoe organizer can also come in handy if you want an option that’s out of sight and mind. SimpleHousewear’s Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer has over 3,000 reviews and boasts a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Available in three color options, the 24 slot shoe organizer is great for both children and adults.

HOMEFORT 4-Tier Shoe Rack

With over 5,500 ratings and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the HOMEFORT 4-Tier Shoe Rack can fit up to 20 pairs of shoes. Users admire the shoe organizer’s durability and easy assembly. “It’s so strong in fact I was able to fill the thing up with shoes and still be able to move it from one location to another without it even flexing or any issues,” one customer notes.

Blissun 7 Tier Storage Organizer

If you have a lot of shoes but don’t want them to get dusty, consider opting for a shoe organizer with a zip-closure, like the Blissun 7 Tier Storage Organizer. Although there are more parts to put together than your average organizer, users find the expansive storage option good for organizing shoes and other closet items that may have piled up over time.