×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

These Shoe Covers Protect Your Shoes From Germs, Dirt & More

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
shoe covers, disposable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoe covers can protect your shoes from tracking germs, dirt and other materials from the outside world that you wouldn’t want in your home.

In March, infectious disease specialist Mary E. Schmidt told HuffPost that coronavirus may be able to live on footwear for up to five days, based on studies conducted on materials similar to those used in shoes. The CDC also released a study in July which found that floors had the highest concentration of coronavirus particles when testing surfaces in two hospitals in Wuhan, China. 

For precaution, shoppers can find a number of reusable and disposable shoe covers online. Most shoe covers are also waterproof and slip-proof, so shoppers can choose to wear inside or outside. Often available in a bundle, you can stock up on these versatile covers with ease. 

For years, shoe covers, which are also known as “booties,” have been an essential item in several industries. Doctors and nurses have slipped them over their shoes while at work to ensure they don’t track germs back into their homes. Contractors and even photographers use shoe covers to prevent their footwear from getting scuffed or dirtying floors.

No matter the purpose, shoppers can find shoe covers with ease online, including an ample variety on Amazon.com. Below, take a look at the best shoe covers that will protect your shoes from germs, dirt and more.

MyShoeCovers Premium Reusable Shoe and Boot Covers

Offered in black and blue colors, these reusable shoe covers are slip-resistant and waterproof. The covers also made in the USA. Shoppers should note that the best method to wash these shoe covers is to wipe them down with an antibacterial wipe or wash by hand. (Putting them in the machine can shrink the size of the covering.)

 

shoe covers, reusable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: MyShoeCovers Premium Reusable Shoe… $20
buy it

 Blue Shoe Guys Premium Disposable Boot & Shoe Covers 

Shoppers looking for a bundle of shoe covers can snag this pack of 100 for $25. According to Amazon, the shoe covers contain zero traces of latex, phthalate or PVC. They come in one size, which should fit most shoes. The Amazon vendor also has an XL option.

shoe covers, disposable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy:  Blue Shoe Guys Premium Disposable… $25
buy it

L&C Non Slip Washable Reusable Shoe Covers 

Men, women and children can slip on these soft fabric shoe covers from Amazon. The slip-resistant covers come in a pack of five and are great for indoor use. Shoppers also have the option of choosing a few colorway options when purchasing these covers online. To wash, simply place them in a delicates bag and throw them in the laundry.

shoe covers, reusable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: L&C Non Slip Washable Reusable… $15
buy it

MaxuKinc Shoe Covers Disposable

Another pack of 100 shoe covers is available from MaxuKinc on Amazon.com. With the ability to wear these shoe covers indoors and outdoors, these versatile covers can be used in a range of ways.

shoe covers, disposable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: MaxuKinc Shoe Covers Disposable $13
buy it

ATOFUL Reusable Silicone Waterproof Shoe Covers

shoe covers, reusable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: ATOFUL Reusable Silicone… $11-$14.50
buy it

Nuwbay Disposable Shoe Covers 

Aside from generic blue, there’s a pink option for these disposable shoe covers, too. For $17, shoppers can purchase these pink shoe covers. Offered in a pack of 50, these heavy-duty covers can be used for a range of occasions.

shoe covers, disposable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Nuwbay Disposable Shoe Covers  $17
Buy it

Oceantree Disposable Shoe Covers

Oceantree’s disposable shoe covers come in a pack of 50 for $13. The durable and flexible material can withstand both indoor and outdoor use, too.

shoe covers, reusable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Oceantree Shoe Covers Disposable $13
buy it

KX Reusable Shoe Covers

shoe covers, reusable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: KX Reusable Shoe Covers $18
buy it

Disposable Non-Slip Shoe Covers

For $10, shoppers can slip on these Amazon shoe covers, too. The sturdy shoe cover is available in a pack of 50 and is great for both indoor and outdoor use.

shoe covers, disposable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Disposable Non-Slip Shoe Covers $10
buy it

FUNLAVIE Shoe Covers 

Available in black and white, this option from FUNLAVIE comes in a range of sizes. Shoppers can grab this protective shoe cover that features a zip-up closure and drawstring top for $11. The PVC cover also comes with a bonus storage bag for storing the covers while not in use.

shoe covers, reusable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: FUNLAVIE Shoe Covers  $11
buy it

PRO SHOE COVERS Reusable Washable Shoe & Boot Covers

Available in three colors, this reusable shoe cover comes in a range of sizes. The easy-to-wipe-down cover is great for indoor and outdoor use, so shoppers can slip them on and go wherever they please.

shoe covers, reusable shoe covers, amazon shoe covers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: PRO SHOE COVERS Reusable Washable… $15.75
buy it

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad