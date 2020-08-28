These Shoe Covers Protect Your Shoes From Germs, Dirt & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Shoe covers can protect your shoes from tracking germs, dirt and other materials from the outside world that you wouldn’t want in your home.
In March, infectious disease specialist Mary E. Schmidt told HuffPost that coronavirus may be able to live on footwear for up to five days, based on studies conducted on materials similar to those used in shoes. The CDC also released a study in July which found that floors had the highest concentration of coronavirus particles when testing surfaces in two hospitals in Wuhan, China.
For precaution, shoppers can find a number of reusable and disposable shoe covers online. Most shoe covers are also waterproof and slip-proof, so shoppers can choose to wear inside or outside. Often available in a bundle, you can stock up on these versatile covers with ease.
For years, shoe covers, which are also known as “booties,” have been an essential item in several industries. Doctors and nurses have slipped them over their shoes while at work to ensure they don’t track germs back into their homes. Contractors and even photographers use shoe covers to prevent their footwear from getting scuffed or dirtying floors.
No matter the purpose, shoppers can find shoe covers with ease online, including an ample variety on Amazon.com. Below, take a look at the best shoe covers that will protect your shoes from germs, dirt and more.
MaxuKinc Shoe Covers Disposable
Another pack of 100 shoe covers is available from MaxuKinc on Amazon.com. With the ability to wear these shoe covers indoors and outdoors, these versatile covers can be used in a range of ways.
KX Reusable Shoe Covers
Disposable Non-Slip Shoe Covers
For $10, shoppers can slip on these Amazon shoe covers, too. The sturdy shoe cover is available in a pack of 50 and is great for both indoor and outdoor use.
FUNLAVIE Shoe Covers
Available in black and white, this option from FUNLAVIE comes in a range of sizes. Shoppers can grab this protective shoe cover that features a zip-up closure and drawstring top for $11. The PVC cover also comes with a bonus storage bag for storing the covers while not in use.
PRO SHOE COVERS Reusable Washable Shoe & Boot Covers
Available in three colors, this reusable shoe cover comes in a range of sizes. The easy-to-wipe-down cover is great for indoor and outdoor use, so shoppers can slip them on and go wherever they please.