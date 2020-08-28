These Shoe Covers Protect Your Shoes From Germs, Dirt & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoe covers can protect your shoes from tracking germs, dirt and other materials from the outside world that you wouldn’t want in your home.

In March, infectious disease specialist Mary E. Schmidt told HuffPost that coronavirus may be able to live on footwear for up to five days, based on studies conducted on materials similar to those used in shoes. The CDC also released a study in July which found that floors had the highest concentration of coronavirus particles when testing surfaces in two hospitals in Wuhan, China.

For precaution, shoppers can find a number of reusable and disposable shoe covers online. Most shoe covers are also waterproof and slip-proof, so shoppers can choose to wear inside or outside. Often available in a bundle, you can stock up on these versatile covers with ease.