The Best Online Sales to Shop While You’re Stuck Inside

With the coronavirus pandemic causing stores to shutter across the globe, many brands and retailers are shifting their focus to e-commerce. In addition to promoting existing online deals, some are offering never-before-seen discounts (take, for example, Nordstrom, who has listed an unprecedented 25% off its entire site).

For people practicing social distancing from the confines of their homes, these sales may provide some relief from cabin fever and even help calm nerves. After all, the best way to combat anxiety is to take necessary precautions and keep yourself entertained and happy; even experts say online shopping can be a great way to do so.

Read on to shop the best online sales now with items up to 70% off.

& Other Stories

Ongoing

The brand is offering up to 70% off its sale items.

& Other Stories Criss Cross sandals. CREDIT: & Other Stories

BooHoo

Ongoing

Take 60% off new season styles.

Nordstrom

Ongoing

Nordstrom is offering a 25% off sitewide discount.

Allegra James Crosby sandals. CREDIT: Nordstrom

J.Crew

Until March 21

Take 25% off of purchases under $150 and 35% off your purchase when you spend $150 or more with code AFTERPAYDAY.

J.Crew Abbie sandals. CREDIT: J.Crew

Kohl’s

Until March 22

Shop 20% off shoes, clothing, accessories and even home-goods with the code GET20.

Macy’s

Ongoing

The department store is offering up to 30% off select regular-price and sale price items with code VIP.

Steve Madden Avoid sandals. CREDIT: Macy's

Nike

Until March 24

Stock up on sneakers with 25% off sitewide.

Nike Blazer Low sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

Old Navy

Until March 23

Get 50% off sitewide.

Opening Ceremony

Ongoing

Take a peek through hundreds of discounted designer items with this major sale.

Opening Ceremony Dylan boots. CREDIT: Opening Ceremony

Staud

Until March 31

Use code THANKYOU25 to take 25% off the whole site; the brand is also donating 10% of its purchases made with this code to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels so you can shop and support.

Target

Until March 21

Shop spring apparel, shoes, accessories and more for the whole family with sitewide discounts, including buy-one-get-one 50% off canvas sneakers and sandals.

Yoox

Until March 21

Take up to 45% off spring pieces.

Stella McCartney sandals. CREDIT: Yoox

