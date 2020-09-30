Best Cheerleading Shoes for Women to Boost Comfort & Confidence

Cheerleading works the whole body and puts substantial pressure on your feet and ankles, so it’s incredibly important you’re wearing a quality pair of shoes. Whether you’re doing jumps, stunts, or tumbling, your shoe should fit snugly with your heel locked in place to prevent injury, and offer flexibility for toe pointing. Good cheering shoes will also be super lightweight yet durable, shock-absorbing and support the ankles. Other features to look out for include a breathable construction, smooth but grippy rubber soles and finger grooves, which allow bases to firmly hold onto the flyer’s foot while performing stunts. Many cheer shoes are also made of synthetic leather since it’s easier to keep clean than genuine leather. And of course, the laces should always stay firmly tied to avoid accidents. Ahead, shop a few of the best styles on the market for women.

1. Nfinity Vengeance Cheer Shoe Weighing under 4 ounces, this style is remarkably lightweight. The see-through open mesh upper prevents feet from overheating and easily lets you customize your look with colored socks. Pros: The EVA soles are smooth and feature pylon pads for enhanced durability. The sculpted structure prevents excessive ankle movement. Three strategically placed rubber pads underfoot minimize wear. The brand’s signature bubble laces will stay tied. These also come with a convenient carrying case for ideal travel use. Cons: They might run a bit small. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Nfinity Vengeance Cheer Shoe $99.99 buy it

2. Kaepa Stellarlyte Cheer Shoe Still quite lightweight at 6 ounces, these indoor-only cheer shoes are made of durable synthetic with a Scotchguard treated air-mesh tongue and upper for ventilated comfort. Pros: They’re designed to conform to your arches and hug the heel for an optimized fit. Thinner soles enhance foot-to-floor control for improved stability and performance. The lining is treated to combat odor-causing bacteria. A heel notch and finger grooves provide better control. Springy EVA soles offer great shock protection. Cons: They tend to run on the narrower side. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Kaepa Stellarlyte Cheer Shoe buy it