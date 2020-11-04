Your Ultimate Guide to Shoes for Standing All Day Long

If your job requires you to be on your feet all day long — whether you’re a nurse, teacher, paramedic, flight attendant, or construction worker — then you know how important having comfortable shoes is for standing all day long. It’s hard to do your job to the best of your ability when all you want to do is kick off your shoes. A good shoe for standing for hours shouldn’t weigh you down or distract you from your daily tasks. Great cushioning and a supportive fit are a must.

Here, to help your find the right pair for your money, we did some browsing and rounded up a wide range of different options on the market for both men and women, from sneakers and boots to clogs and even heels. Our selection includes styles from top brands like Adidas, Nike, Carhartt, and so on, and many of them are offered in extended widths. So, no matter your profession, taste, or foot shape, you’re bound to find something that suits your needs on our list. Keep reading for the details.

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

These affordable sneakers are praised for being ultra-lightweight with responsive cushioning and offering a snug, glove-like fit that wraps the foot in comfort. They’re available in tons of colors to choose from as well as wide width size options.

Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4 Women’s Running Shoe

This sleek athletic style from Asics is touted for providing excellent support and control, making them especially ideal for wearers with flat feet. And if you’re prone to sweating, you’ll appreciate how well these manage moisture.

Crocs Unisex Classic Clog

It’s hardly a secret that Crocs’ waterproof clogs are widely beloved for their lightweight, breathable comfort. They’re offered in a plethora of colors to choose from and can be customized with Jibbitz charms.

Dr. Scholl's Men's Sync Oxford

A great option for teachers, these stylish oxfords are designed for maximum comfort with extra support under the toe, high-recovery foam at the ball of the foot, and dense foam cradling the heel.

Under Armour Men’s Stellar Tactical Side-Zip Boot

These heavy-duty boots are water-repellent without sacrificing breathability and offer excellent support. They’re also equipped with a medial side zipper that allows for easy on/off, which is great for when you’re in a rush.

Slow Man Unisex Walking Shoes

Breathable mesh construction, air-cushioned midsoles, and ventilated arches make these slip-ons exceptionally comfy for all-day wear, especially for those who suffer from plantar fasciitis. They’re a wallet-friendly choice and available in over a dozen attractive colors.