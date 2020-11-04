×
Your Ultimate Guide to Shoes for Standing All Day Long

By Allie Fasanella
If your job requires you to be on your feet all day long — whether you’re a nurse, teacher, paramedic, flight attendant, or construction worker — then you know how important having comfortable shoes is for standing all day long. It’s hard to do your job to the best of your ability when all you want to do is kick off your shoes. A good shoe for standing for hours shouldn’t weigh you down or distract you from your daily tasks. Great cushioning and a supportive fit are a must.

Here, to help your find the right pair for your money, we did some browsing and rounded up a wide range of different options on the market for both men and women, from sneakers and boots to clogs and even heels. Our selection includes styles from top brands like Adidas, Nike, Carhartt, and so on, and many of them are offered in extended widths. So, no matter your profession, taste, or foot shape, you’re bound to find something that suits your needs on our list. Keep reading for the details.

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

These affordable sneakers are praised for being ultra-lightweight with responsive cushioning and offering a snug, glove-like fit that wraps the foot in comfort. They’re available in tons of colors to choose from as well as wide width size options.

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker $65 $40
Buy it

 

Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4 Women’s Running Shoe

This sleek athletic style from Asics is touted for providing excellent support and control, making them especially ideal for wearers with flat feet. And if you’re prone to sweating, you’ll appreciate how well these manage moisture.

asics Gel-Quantum 180 4 Women's Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: ASICS Gel-Quantum 180 4 Women's Running Shoe $120 $80
Buy it

Crocs Unisex Classic Clog

It’s hardly a secret that Crocs’ waterproof clogs are widely beloved for their lightweight, breathable comfort. They’re offered in a plethora of colors to choose from and can be customized with Jibbitz charms.

crocs classic clog
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Classic Clog $45
Buy it

 

Dr. Scholl’s Men’s Sync Oxford

A great option for teachers, these stylish oxfords are designed for maximum comfort with extra support under the toe, high-recovery foam at the ball of the foot, and dense foam cradling the heel.

Dr. Scholl's Men's Sync Oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dr. Scholl's Men's Sync Oxford $70 $40
Buy it

 

Under Armour Men’s Stellar Tactical Side-Zip Boot

These heavy-duty boots are water-repellent without sacrificing breathability and offer excellent support. They’re also equipped with a medial side zipper that allows for easy on/off, which is great for when you’re in a rush.

under armour men's stellar tactical side zip boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Under Armour Men's Stellar Tactical Side-Zip Boot $85
Buy it

Slow Man Unisex Walking Shoes

Breathable mesh construction, air-cushioned midsoles, and ventilated arches make these slip-ons exceptionally comfy for all-day wear, especially for those who suffer from plantar fasciitis. They’re a wallet-friendly choice and available in over a dozen attractive colors.

Slow Man Walking Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Slow Man Walking Shoes $34
Buy it

Clarks Women’s Raisie Eletta Penny Loafer

Another great style for teachers, these genuine leather loafers offer a sophisticated look and supportive cushioning underfoot. They come in wide width sizes and a version that features a tweed vamp. They’re also done in patent leather if you prefer a glossy finish.
Clarks Women's Raisie Eletta Penny Loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Clarks Women's Raisie Eletta Penny Loafer $95 $33
Buy it

 

Sticky Women’s Comfortable Work Shoes

This slip-on shoe is waterproof and provides powerful slip-resistance, making them an ideal fit for anyone working in a kitchen where spills tend to happen. The nine color options offered include lilac (as seen below), hot pink, and two pretty shades of green.

Sticky Comfortable Work Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Sticky Comfortable Work Shoes $50 $43
Buy it

 

Dansko Women’s Professional Clog

Built for ultimate comfort, these clogs feature a roomy toe box, a wide heel strike for enhanced stability, and a rocker bottom to propel the foot forward and absorb shock. They’re available in both narrow and wide width size options and a vast variety of colors, prints, and materials.

Dansko Women's Professional Clog
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dansko Women's Professional Clog $145
Buy it

 

Nike Men’s Revolution 4 Running Shoe

These Nike runners are designed with lightweight, responsive foam cushioning and mesh construction for proper air circulation. Got a bigger foot? They also come in wide and extra-wide width sizes. A number of reviewers said they’ve ordered multiple pairs throughout the years.

Nike Men's Revolution 4 Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Nike Men's Revolution 4 Running Shoe $97
Buy it

 

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

Equipped with Adidas’ signature 3-stripes branding and Cloudfoam midsoles, this style delivers supreme comfort with a springy feel. Featuring a women’s specific fit, they’re designed to hug the foot. They also come in a huge range of colorways.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $70 $47
Buy it

 

Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

These slip-on walking shoes also come in three width options, standard, narrow, and wide. The soft, breathable mesh upper is specifically engineered to naturally expand with your foot as you walk. Other highlights include plush cushioning and excellent support.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe $45
Buy it

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Madison Sneaker

This versatile shoe also slips right on, making them convenient for on-the-go, and features lightweight, flexible construction with anatomical cushioning for all-day comfort. They’re offered in wide widths sizes and various materials including perforated suede, faux leather, calf hair, and mesh.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker $50
Buy it

Naturalizer Women’s Flexy Ballet Flat

These flats are designed with a plush sock liner, molded arch support, and a unique heel cup to keep your foot securely in place. A padded heel collar also makes these more comfortable than your average flat. They come in wide width sizes and plenty of colors.

Naturalizer Women's Flexy Ballet Flat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Naturalizer Women's Flexy Ballet Flat $70 $34
Buy it

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Tour Wing Oxford

Cole Haan’s wingtip oxfords feature sport-inspired outsoles with rubber traction pods in the heel and forefoot and energizing foam cushioning for comfortable support. They’re done in soft genuine leather and suede.

Cole Haan Men's Grand Tour Wing Oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Cole Haan Men's Grand Tour Wing Oxford $80 $50
Buy it

Sorel Women’s Emelie Chelsea Waterproof Ankle Boots

Featuring seam-sealed waterproof construction, you can count on Sorel’s “Emelie” ankle boots to keep your feet protected in inclement weather. They’re incredibly light, easy to pull on, and built to withstand years of wear and tear.

Sorel - Women's Emelie Chelsea Waterproof Ankle Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Sorel Women's Emelie Chelsea Waterproof Ankle Boots $148
Buy it

 

Keen Men’s Targhee III Waterproof Hiking Shoes

These rugged hikers will also keep wet elements out, let feet breathe, and cushion your stride. Another plus? A special treatment prevents odor buildup. To top things off, all-terrain rubber lugged outsoles guarantee high-traction grip for ultimate stability.

keen hiking shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Puma Women’s Carina Sneaker

This casual athletic shoe features a slightly elevated platform sole for a subtle height boost and a SoftFoam+ sock liner for superior, long-lasting cushioning. More than a few reviewers praised them for their cloud-like comfort and support.

 

puma women's Carina Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Puma Women's Carina Sneaker $60 $51
Buy it

Carhartt Men’s Non-Safety Toe Work Boot

These versatile moc-toe leather Carhartt boots are designed with cushioned sneaker-like midsoles and moisture-wicking linings treated to combat odor. They’ll keep you feeling light on our feet and dry in various conditions. They come in wide width sizes, too.

carhartt moc toe oxford shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Ugg Women’s Jass Sneaker

While Ugg is known for its ultra-plush cold-weather boots, the brand’s sneakers are not be ignored. This slip-on style is crafted in rich leather and suede and features foam insoles with ample cushioning. They come in classic black and white as well as chestnut, baby pink, mint green, and gray.

UGG Women's Jass Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ugg Jass Women's Sneaker $100 $70
Buy it

Blundstone Women’s 1351 Chelsea Boot

These Chelsea boots from Blundstone are equipped with steel shanks for added stability, anatomical cushioning, and dual pull tabs for ultimate easy on/off. They’re designed to disperse shock at the heel strike and reduce stress on the feet, knees, and vertebrae.

Blundstone Women's 1351 Chelsea Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Blundstone Women's 1351 Chelsea Boot $190
Buy it

Birkenstock Unisex Professional Birki Clog

Another ideal choice for working in a kitchen or hospital, Birkenstock’s “Professional Birki” is made with a waterproof PU shell and a contoured footbed that can be removed for easy cleaning. One reviewer said their pair lasted for almost 20 years.

Birkenstock Professional Birki
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Birkenstock Professional Birki $90
Buy it

Aerosoles Eye Candy Heels

If you must wear heels, we recommend these block heel pumps featuring a memory foam footbed and technology that distributes your body weight toward your heel and away from the ball of your foot. They come in leather, suede, and patent leather, plus wide width sizes.

Aerosoles Eye Candy Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Aerosoles Eye Candy Heels $90 $71
Buy it

Easy Spirit Women’s Traveltime Mule

Available in a variety of materials such as leather, fabric, mesh, and suede, this style is engineered with shock-absorbing sock liners that provide superior arch support. These are also offered in narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide width sizes.

Easy Spirit Women's Traveltime Mule
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Easy Spirit Women's Traveltime Mule $60
Buy it

Rockport Men’s Garett Plain Toe Oxford

These oxfords feature supple leather uppers that will only get more comfortable with time and sporty, lightweight outsoles. A memory foam footbed and padded collar take them to the next level, making them ideal for all-day wear. And if you need a wider fit, these are available in extended widths, too.

Rockport Men's Garett Plain Toe Oxford
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Adidas Men’s Grand Court Sneaker

Another silhouette from Adidas, this classic ’70s-inspired style offers plush midsole cushioning that will keep your feet feeling great, even after a long day. They come in different materials and colorways to choose from, and won’t break the bank, either.

Adidas Men's Grand Court Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Adidas Men's Grand Court Sneaker $65 $48
Buy it

LifeStride Women’s Suki Pump

LifeStride designed these low pointy-toed pumps with an asymmetrical strap featuring elastic goring for extra flexibility, a supportive footbed with soft cushioning, and flexible soles. They come in black, nude, and bright red for a pop of color.

LifeStride Women's Suki Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Crocs Women’s Neria Pro II Embellished Clog

These Crocs are equipped with removable, washable foot liners, slip-resistant tread, and enhanced arch support. The brand’s trademark comfort system makes them super supportive and great for long hours on your feet. They’re available in classic colors as well as fun prints.

crocs Women’s Neria Pro II Clog
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Women's Neria Pro II Embellished Clog $50
Buy it

Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe $65
Buy it

