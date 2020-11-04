Your Ultimate Guide to Shoes for Standing All Day Long

If your job requires you to be on your feet all day long — whether you’re a nurse, teacher, paramedic, flight attendant, or construction worker — then you know how important having comfortable shoes is for standing all day long. It’s hard to do your job to the best of your ability when all you want to do is kick off your shoes. A good shoe for standing for hours shouldn’t weigh you down or distract you from your daily tasks. Great cushioning and a supportive fit are a must.
Here, to help your find the right pair for your money, we did some browsing and rounded up a wide range of different options on the market for both men and women, from sneakers and boots to clogs and even heels. Our selection includes styles from top brands like Adidas, Nike, Carhartt, and so on, and many of them are offered in extended widths. So, no matter your profession, taste, or foot shape, you’re bound to find something that suits your needs on our list. Keep reading for the details.
New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These affordable sneakers are praised for being ultra-lightweight with responsive cushioning and offering a snug, glove-like fit that wraps the foot in comfort. They’re available in tons of colors to choose from as well as wide width size options.
Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4 Women’s Running Shoe
This sleek athletic style from Asics is touted for providing excellent support and control, making them especially ideal for wearers with flat feet. And if you’re prone to sweating, you’ll appreciate how well these manage moisture.
Crocs Unisex Classic Clog
It’s hardly a secret that Crocs’ waterproof clogs are widely beloved for their lightweight, breathable comfort. They’re offered in a plethora of colors to choose from and can be customized with Jibbitz charms.
Dr. Scholl’s Men’s Sync Oxford
A great option for teachers, these stylish oxfords are designed for maximum comfort with extra support under the toe, high-recovery foam at the ball of the foot, and dense foam cradling the heel.
Under Armour Men’s Stellar Tactical Side-Zip Boot
These heavy-duty boots are water-repellent without sacrificing breathability and offer excellent support. They’re also equipped with a medial side zipper that allows for easy on/off, which is great for when you’re in a rush.
Slow Man Unisex Walking Shoes
Breathable mesh construction, air-cushioned midsoles, and ventilated arches make these slip-ons exceptionally comfy for all-day wear, especially for those who suffer from plantar fasciitis. They’re a wallet-friendly choice and available in over a dozen attractive colors.
Clarks Women’s Raisie Eletta Penny Loafer
Sticky Women’s Comfortable Work Shoes
This slip-on shoe is waterproof and provides powerful slip-resistance, making them an ideal fit for anyone working in a kitchen where spills tend to happen. The nine color options offered include lilac (as seen below), hot pink, and two pretty shades of green.
Dansko Women’s Professional Clog
Built for ultimate comfort, these clogs feature a roomy toe box, a wide heel strike for enhanced stability, and a rocker bottom to propel the foot forward and absorb shock. They’re available in both narrow and wide width size options and a vast variety of colors, prints, and materials.
Nike Men’s Revolution 4 Running Shoe
These Nike runners are designed with lightweight, responsive foam cushioning and mesh construction for proper air circulation. Got a bigger foot? They also come in wide and extra-wide width sizes. A number of reviewers said they’ve ordered multiple pairs throughout the years.
Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Equipped with Adidas’ signature 3-stripes branding and Cloudfoam midsoles, this style delivers supreme comfort with a springy feel. Featuring a women’s specific fit, they’re designed to hug the foot. They also come in a huge range of colorways.
Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
These slip-on walking shoes also come in three width options, standard, narrow, and wide. The soft, breathable mesh upper is specifically engineered to naturally expand with your foot as you walk. Other highlights include plush cushioning and excellent support.
Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Madison Sneaker
This versatile shoe also slips right on, making them convenient for on-the-go, and features lightweight, flexible construction with anatomical cushioning for all-day comfort. They’re offered in wide widths sizes and various materials including perforated suede, faux leather, calf hair, and mesh.
Naturalizer Women’s Flexy Ballet Flat
These flats are designed with a plush sock liner, molded arch support, and a unique heel cup to keep your foot securely in place. A padded heel collar also makes these more comfortable than your average flat. They come in wide width sizes and plenty of colors.
Cole Haan Men’s Grand Tour Wing Oxford
Cole Haan’s wingtip oxfords feature sport-inspired outsoles with rubber traction pods in the heel and forefoot and energizing foam cushioning for comfortable support. They’re done in soft genuine leather and suede.
Sorel Women’s Emelie Chelsea Waterproof Ankle Boots
Featuring seam-sealed waterproof construction, you can count on Sorel’s “Emelie” ankle boots to keep your feet protected in inclement weather. They’re incredibly light, easy to pull on, and built to withstand years of wear and tear.
Keen Men’s Targhee III Waterproof Hiking Shoes
These rugged hikers will also keep wet elements out, let feet breathe, and cushion your stride. Another plus? A special treatment prevents odor buildup. To top things off, all-terrain rubber lugged outsoles guarantee high-traction grip for ultimate stability.
Puma Women’s Carina Sneaker
This casual athletic shoe features a slightly elevated platform sole for a subtle height boost and a SoftFoam+ sock liner for superior, long-lasting cushioning. More than a few reviewers praised them for their cloud-like comfort and support.
Carhartt Men’s Non-Safety Toe Work Boot
These versatile moc-toe leather Carhartt boots are designed with cushioned sneaker-like midsoles and moisture-wicking linings treated to combat odor. They’ll keep you feeling light on our feet and dry in various conditions. They come in wide width sizes, too.
Ugg Women’s Jass Sneaker
While Ugg is known for its ultra-plush cold-weather boots, the brand’s sneakers are not be ignored. This slip-on style is crafted in rich leather and suede and features foam insoles with ample cushioning. They come in classic black and white as well as chestnut, baby pink, mint green, and gray.
Blundstone Women’s 1351 Chelsea Boot
These Chelsea boots from Blundstone are equipped with steel shanks for added stability, anatomical cushioning, and dual pull tabs for ultimate easy on/off. They’re designed to disperse shock at the heel strike and reduce stress on the feet, knees, and vertebrae.
Birkenstock Unisex Professional Birki Clog
Another ideal choice for working in a kitchen or hospital, Birkenstock’s “Professional Birki” is made with a waterproof PU shell and a contoured footbed that can be removed for easy cleaning. One reviewer said their pair lasted for almost 20 years.
Aerosoles Eye Candy Heels