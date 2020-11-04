Best Shoes for Flat Feet

When you have flat feet, commonly referred to as fallen arches, you tend to overpronate when you walk, meaning your arches roll inward excessively after landing, which can lead to discomfort and event contribute to hip and back pain, too. You can go the custom orthotic route, but there are also plenty of shoes out there designed specifically for the flat-footed, which makes up about 20 to 30 percent of the general population. An ideal pair should cup the heel firmly, provide excellent arch support, and feature a roomy toe box as well as shank (the middle part of the shoe) with some flexibility.

Here, to make life easier, we scoured the options on the market and rounded up some great styles for both men and women, ranging from athletic shoes and sandals to heels and boots. Keep reading to shop our picks from popular brands like Asics, Merrell, Vionic, and more.

Best Runners

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Vongo v4 Shoe

This New Balance style features Fresh Foam midsoles, delivering a perfect blend of plush cushioning and support. The collar offers a sock-like fit and mesh construction means these shoes are exceptionally breathable. They come in five colorways and two extended width options.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Asics Women’s Gel-Kayano 27 Running Shoe

The Gel-Kayano 27 utilizes Dynamic DuoMax and Space Trusstic technology, which both reduce the overall weight of the shoe while providing enhanced stability. They also supply responsive cushioning and come in wide width sizes, plus 11 colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 20 Runner

An innovative GuideRails Holistic Support System makes these shoes a great source of stability. Meanwhile, an engineered mesh upper with a 3D Fit Print saddle provides a secure cushioned fit. They’re offered in a plethora of colorways and four width options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Boots

Thursday Boot Company Men’s Captain Boots

These lace-up leather boots are equipped with a footbed made out of cork with an EVA comfort strip that will conform to the shape of your feet over time. Goodyear welt construction makes them water-resistant and a supple leather lining hugs the foot like a glove.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

SoftWalk Women’s Rocklin Ankle Boots This pair offers a straight last feature with elements of motion control and built-in arch support. The cushioned heel counter and cup also help to minimize overpronation. Meanwhile, an antimicrobial lining works to combat odors. They’re done in leather and suede and come in a variety of colors. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Propet Women’s Tatum Ankle Bootie

These leather ankle boots are designed to provide a snug fit with a plush, breathable footbed that cocoons the foot. They’re adorned with straps and buckles for an added touch of style and come with wide and extra-wide widths. A roomy toe box also makes these comfier than your average boot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Work Shoes

Keen Men’s PTC Slip-On II

Great for jobs that can get messy, this shoe features a water-resistant leather upper, ultra-grippy slip-resistant outsoles, a TPU stability shank, compression-molded midsoles, and a removable Keen.Cush memory foam footbed that cradles the arches for long-lasting comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Dansko Women’s Patti Clog

This style comes with a waterproof, stain-resistant nubuck leather upper and a removable triple-density footbed with arch support and shock absorption. These also feature a stability shank, an odor control treatment, and moisture-management technology.