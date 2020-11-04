Best Shoes for Flat Feet

When you have flat feet, commonly referred to as fallen arches, you tend to overpronate when you walk, meaning your arches roll inward excessively after landing, which can lead to discomfort and event contribute to hip and back pain, too. You can go the custom orthotic route, but there are also plenty of shoes out there designed specifically for the flat-footed, which makes up about 20 to 30 percent of the general population. An ideal pair should cup the heel firmly, provide excellent arch support, and feature a roomy toe box as well as shank (the middle part of the shoe) with some flexibility.
Here, to make life easier, we scoured the options on the market and rounded up some great styles for both men and women, ranging from athletic shoes and sandals to heels and boots. Keep reading to shop our picks from popular brands like Asics, Merrell, Vionic, and more.
Best Runners
New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Vongo v4 Shoe
This New Balance style features Fresh Foam midsoles, delivering a perfect blend of plush cushioning and support. The collar offers a sock-like fit and mesh construction means these shoes are exceptionally breathable. They come in five colorways and two extended width options.
Asics Women’s Gel-Kayano 27 Running Shoe
The Gel-Kayano 27 utilizes Dynamic DuoMax and Space Trusstic technology, which both reduce the overall weight of the shoe while providing enhanced stability. They also supply responsive cushioning and come in wide width sizes, plus 11 colorways.
Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 20 Runner
An innovative GuideRails Holistic Support System makes these shoes a great source of stability. Meanwhile, an engineered mesh upper with a 3D Fit Print saddle provides a secure cushioned fit. They’re offered in a plethora of colorways and four width options.
Best Boots
Thursday Boot Company Men’s Captain Boots
These lace-up leather boots are equipped with a footbed made out of cork with an EVA comfort strip that will conform to the shape of your feet over time. Goodyear welt construction makes them water-resistant and a supple leather lining hugs the foot like a glove.
SoftWalk Women’s Rocklin Ankle Boots
This pair offers a straight last feature with elements of motion control and built-in arch support. The cushioned heel counter and cup also help to minimize overpronation. Meanwhile, an antimicrobial lining works to combat odors. They’re done in leather and suede and come in a variety of colors.
Propet Women’s Tatum Ankle Bootie
These leather ankle boots are designed to provide a snug fit with a plush, breathable footbed that cocoons the foot. They’re adorned with straps and buckles for an added touch of style and come with wide and extra-wide widths. A roomy toe box also makes these comfier than your average boot.
Best Work Shoes
Keen Men’s PTC Slip-On II
Great for jobs that can get messy, this shoe features a water-resistant leather upper, ultra-grippy slip-resistant outsoles, a TPU stability shank, compression-molded midsoles, and a removable Keen.Cush memory foam footbed that cradles the arches for long-lasting comfort.
Dansko Women’s Patti Clog
This style comes with a waterproof, stain-resistant nubuck leather upper and a removable triple-density footbed with arch support and shock absorption. These also feature a stability shank, an odor control treatment, and moisture-management technology.
Merrell Men’s Encore Gust Slip-On
These leather slip-ons are engineered with a breathable mesh lining, a compression-molded EVA footbed with arch support, and Merrell’s signature air cushioning in the heel for enhanced stability and shock absorption. They’ll keep you dry and steady on your feet all day.
Best Heels
Trotters Danelle Dress Pump
These lizard leather pumps featuring a shiny cap-toe design combine a chunky stable heel with flexible soles and an arch “cookie” for optimal support and maximum comfort. They’re done in a variety of colors and come in narrow and wide width options.
Vionic Madison Mia Heels
You can count on this pair’s podiatrist-designed footbed to hug your arches while a heel “seat” stabilizes and positions the foot. The pointy-toe style comes in five snake-embossed colors as well as plain leather and patent versions. They’re also offered in wide width sizes.
Clarks Adriel Viola Dress Pump
Also offered in wide widths, this pump features the skinniest, highest heel on our list. Wearers will appreciate the breathable, high-performance OrthoLite footbed with Cushion Soft technology. They’re available in six colors including burgundy and navy leather, nude patent leather, and taupe snake print.
Best Sandals
Vionic Aruba Coralina Slingback Wedge
These slingback espadrille wedges expertly marry style and comfort with a breathable canvas upper and concealed orthotic arch support. They come in five colors, from cherry red to olive green and two playful chevron print styles. And if your feet are wider, you’re in luck.
Sole Women’s Sport Flip-Flop
For more casual active wear, we recommend these sporty vegan flip-flops offering a simple, no-fuss design and moldable orthopedic support. They’re designed to evenly distribute pressure while you walk and reduce discomfort caused by plantar fasciitis.
Naot Men’s Santa Cruz Flat Sandal
This men’s style features adjustable leather straps with buckle closures and a suede-covered, moisture-wicking cork-latex footbed designed to evenly distribute weight and mold to your foot for a glove-like fit. They’re praised for being featherlight and durable.
More Styles
Chaco Women’s Z/Volv X2 Athletic Sandal
These strappy adjustable athletic sandals are designed to deliver a customized fit with a women’s specific LuvSeat midsole. Eco-conscious shoppers will love that they’re vegan-friendly and use recycled rubber for the non-marking outsoles. They also come in over 10 designs.
Orthofeet Charlotte Slippers
While these are technically slippers, you can wear them outside, too. Made to feel like walking on clouds, they’re equipped with orthotic insoles featuring anatomical arch support and multiple layers of ultra-plush cushioning. They also come in wide and extra-wide width sizes.
Rockport Dunham Men’s Burlington Oxford
This men’s dress shoe features seam-sealed waterproof construction so your feet should stay dry if you step out in them on a rainy day. Meanwhile, a nylon stability shank embedded in the midsole supports the arch and helps promote a smoother gait.