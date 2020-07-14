Meghan Markle’s Favorite Sarah Flint Sandals Just Got a Luxe Update

What do Cindy Crawford, Meghan Markle and Halle Berry all have in common? Aside from amassing a substantial net worth, they all own Sarah Flint’s Grear sandal.

Starting today, shoppers can snag a limited-edition version of the pair that’s especially summer-appropriate. Called Hidden Garden, the Grecian-style sandal includes front straps made of vegetable-dyed leather, with the addition of silk floral ankle ties inspired by the brand’s scarf of the same name.

The Hidden Garden model marks the label’s first-ever printed version of the best-selling sandal. Like the rest of the brand’s footwear offerings, the latest drop is handmade in Italy by expert cobblers. It retails for $295.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Eager to get your hands on a pair? Shoppers can nab the limited-edition style, as well as five classic colorways, at Sarahflint.com now.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.