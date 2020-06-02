Madewell Is Having a Major Shoe Sale With Sandals Available for Under $100

Madewell is having a massive shoe sale and it comes just in time for summer. The retailer is offering major discounts on sandals, including its popular Tessa and Boardwalk styles.

Many items are available on sale with a special limited-time price so shop now before it’s too late. In addition, Madewell is offering an extra 30% of select sale items with the code SUNFUN.

Plus, any shoes below would be the perfect complement to the brand’s Vote graphic tomboy tee, where 40% of the purchase price of this U.S.-made tee (up to a total donation of $500,000O) will be given to the American Civil Liberties Union to help the non-profit continue its mission to protect the fundamental right to vote for all who are eligible.

Madewell's Vote Graphic Tomboy Tee, $39.50.

Keep scrolling to see best-selling Madewell styles on sale now.

The Kiera Mule Sandal

Inject some texture into your summer ensembles with the Kiera Mule sandal designed with croc-embossed leather. Offered in bright cumin, the strappy slip-on is a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Plus, with a short wooden block heel, the shoes are both comfortable and wearable, and you can take an extra 30% off with code SUNFUN.

The Meg Slide Sandal

Celebrating Pride month or just to looking to add some color your outfit? Take a look at the Meg slide sandal. The shoes are detailed in skinny leather micro-straps in a rainbow colorway.

Madewell's Meg sandal is on sale now.

The Tessa Mule

Featuring a spotted calf hair upper, the Tessa mule can elevate any casual day look. The shoe also is designed with cutouts and a chunky stacked heel, giving off a ’90s feel. Take an extra 50% off with code SUNFUN, but this style is final sale.

The Boardwalk Skinny-Strap Sandal

For a special discount, at nearly half the price, the Boardwalk sandal is offered in silver metallic and features raw-cut, shiny leather.

The Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal

An easy outfit addition can be found in Madewell’s Boardwalk double-strap sandal. Seen in gold metallic leather, the shoes offer just the right amount of simplicity and statement.

The Tessa Mule in Leather

Another Tessa mule is on sale right now, plus, the back leather and desert camel color options are both available for purchase with the extra 30% off with code SUNFUN.

The Malia Espadrille Sandal

Get an extra lift with Madewell’s Malia flatform. The sandal is the ideal warm-weather shoe, detailed with jute soles and asymmetrical leather straps, offered in black or burnished caramel.

