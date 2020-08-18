Fish Flops & More Coddies Sandals For Kids & Adults

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coddies sandals are among the popular items people purchased during this summer.

The novelty shoe is not only comfortable but also water-resistant. Inspired by the fish shoe trend that originated in Thailand, Jack Bennet, the founder of Coddies was inspired to make his own silly shoe. But Coddies doesn’t just make fish sandals, it also makes frog-shaped slip-ons for kids and bread loafers for men and women.

Ranging from $15-$25, these wallet-friendly shoes will be sure to add a smile to anyone’s face. The cushy slides are great for the last few days of summer, or for shoppers who want a humourous slipper for the home. The shoes are a perfect gag gift for the upcoming holiday season, too.

Fans of the funny shoe brand can find Coddies on coddies.com as well as on its Amazon marketplace page. Below, take a look at our roundup of the best Coodies sandals and slippers available online.

Watch on FN

Coddies Fish Flip Flops

Shoppers can choose from five fun colorways when considering purchasing Coddies Fish Flip Flops. The water-resistant shoes feature a non-slip outsole and a cushy footbed. The silly slide is available for men, women and children.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coddies

Coddies Loafers

In the market for a new house slipper? The Loafer from Coddies keeps feet warm and cozy thanks to the fuzzy soft lining. The cheeky “loafer” is available on Amazon for $23.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coddies

Coddies Kids Frog Clogs

Shoppers can dress their favorite toddler in the Frog Clogs from Coddies. The waterproof shoe is the perfect outdoor shoe that’s both fun and functional.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coddies

Coddies Cabbage Flip Flops

Another funny flip flop from Coddies is the Cabbage Flip Flop. The cushy purple sandal features a purple cabbage motif throughout the shoe. The sandal is a great gag gift or perfect for the health nut in your life.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coddies

Coddies Banana Slippers

Coddies’ Banana Slippers are still silly despite being slip-resistant. In addition to being built on top of Coddies’ signature high-density non-slip sole, the slipper features a perforated rubber upper for breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coddies

Coddies Pig Trotters

These cute Pig Trotters from Coddies are another little kid shoe that’s both funny and adorable at the same time. The easy-to-slip-on shoe makes wearing footwear fun for little ones. The $15 sandal is available both on Amazon and coddies.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coddies

Coddies Doughnut Flops

Doughnut fans will love these cushy flip flops from Coddies. The water-resistant shoe is perfect for wearing around the house or to the beach.