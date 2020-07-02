Best Cork Sandals for Women

Cork sandals are a timeless style that dates back to Ancient Egyptian times. Around 4,000 years ago, Pharaohs were buried with wooden sole shoes, a sophisticated footwear choice considered worthy of continuing their high-brow status in the afterlife. The Greeks later adopted similar silhouettes with cork, and they remained a symbol of wealth for the Romans through 17th century Europe following the French Revolution. In more modern times, cork sandals returned during the hippie movement in the ’60s and ’70s with the rise of Birkenstocks and clogs. And it seems the trend shows no signs of slowing down. To shop contemporary twists on this footwear staple, discover our best finds below.
1. Vionic Bella Toe Post Sandal
Man-made uppers with subtle bow details offer a chic finish, while a deep heel cup design makes these great for people who suffer from plantar fasciitis.
Pros: An EVA midsole amps up underfoot support. They also include a rubber outsole for traction.
Cons: They run wide.
2. Clarks Annadel Eirwyn Wedge Sandal
Constructed with a nubuck leather upper, these wedges feature a cushy Ortholite footbed and buckled ankle closure for easy adjustments.
Pros: With a 2.75-inch heel, the pair is a comfortable alternative to stilettos that still adds height to your look.
Cons: These run small.
3. Cushionaire Lane Cork Sandal
They feature two vegan textile front straps with adjustable buckles to help you get the perfect fit. The cushioned insole also includes a deep heel cup for better shock absorption.
Pros: Meanwhile, the cork outsole is flexible with a textured grip to enhance stability.
Cons: They run on the smaller side.
