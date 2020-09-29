Rolling Stone’s New Online Shop Features Iconic Magazine Covers on T-Shirts

Rolling Stone just launched an online store that features an exclusive collection inspired by the magazine’s expansive history in covering music for 53 years.

The Rolling Stone Shop includes t-shirts and hoodies ranging from $35 to $60 on shop.rollingstone.com. The online store features two collections that utilize the magazine’s comprehensive archive. The Covers Collection has T-shirts with retro covers featuring pop and rock legends such as Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. Additionally, the Logo Collection has t-Shirts and hoodies with the brand’s ever-evolving, emblematic logo from 1967, 1981 and today.

“We’re excited to bring our iconic covers and logo to this apparel line in partnership with some incredible artists and photographers,” said Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone president and COO, in a statement. “Each cover of ​Rolling Stone​ is a time capsule that reflects a powerful moment in culture, and each item will give people a piece of musical and cultural history to have in their closets.”

Below, take a look at what Rolling Stone is offering in its new online store at shop.rollingstone.com.

Rolling Stone The Joni Mitchell Cover Tee

The Joni Mitchell Cover Tee from the Rolling Stone Shop features a young Joni from 1969. The archival tee is one of the five shirts available now from the Covers Collection.

CREDIT: Courtest of the Rolling Stone Shop

Rolling Stone The 1967 Hoodie

Relax wearing this soft cotton-poly sweater featuring Rolling Stone‘s original magazine logo. The 1967 hoodie is one of two cozy sweaters you can snag on shop.rollingstone.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rolling Stone Shop

Rolling Stone The 1981 Tee

Available in gray and white, this Rolling Stone tee features the magazine’s logo from 1981. Part of the magazine’s Logo Collection, you can also get a hoodie version of this, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rolling Stone Shop

Rolling Stone The Jimi Hendrix Cover Tee

This tee featuring the magazine’s 20th anniversary cover with a photo of Jimi Hendrix at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival pays tribute to the iconic guitar player’s impact on music history. Conceived in 1987 as a cover, you can now get the memory as a T-shirt at the online Rolling Stone Store.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone The 2020 Tee

You can also sport Rolling Stone‘s current logo with two t-shirts and a hoodie via shop.rollingstone.com. The contemporary logo brings the classic magazine typeface into the new decade.