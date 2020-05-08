Mickey Mouse Gets the ’90s Streetwear Treatment in New BoohooMAN x Disney Collection

BoohooMAN just debuted its first lifestyle collaboration with Disney, featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse character.

While the line offers classic Disney nostalgia, there’s also a streetwear twist to the exclusive capsule. Detailed in colors of red, white, black and grey, the collection includes head-to-toe Mickey Mouse looks, from socks to bucket hats, all drawing inspiration from the ’90s.

A highlight of the capsule is the all-over Mickey print slide sandals detailed in red and black. The shoes also match the same Mickey Mouse logo print seen on the hoodie and shorts tracksuit as well as the matching zip-jacket ensemble.

A head-to-toe Mickey Mouse look by BoohooMAN x Disney. CREDIT: Courtesy of boohooMAN

To Buy: BoohooMAN x Disney All-Over Mickey Print 1/4 Zip Jacket, $48.

Other items in the line include a denim varsity jacket, swim trunks, tees and tank tops, also available in a baby blue colorway, all for an affordable price ranging from $8 to $65. The collaboration is available online now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of boohooMAN

To Buy: BoohooMAN x Disney All-Over Mickey Print Sliders, $18.

CREDIT: Courtesy of boohooMAN

To Buy: BoohooMAN x Disney Mickey Embroidered Sport Socks, $8.

