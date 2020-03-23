Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Best At-Home Exercise Equipment to Keep You Fit

By Peter Verry
Cardio Equipment
A room with several cardio equipment options.
CREDIT: AP Photo/Dake Kang

Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has been undoubtedly tough on everyone, and for those who find solace in the gym, the experience may be especially frustrating. However, there are things you can do to break a sweat at home until you can return to the iron paradise.

Aside from avoiding the “Quarantine 15” — a newly coined term describing how binge eating and lack of working out can cause weight gain — remaining active during the lockdown is beneficial to your overall health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people up to age 17 should engage in some kind of physical activity every day, while those 18 and older require at least 150 minutes, or 2.5 hours, of exercise a week.

Fortunately, if you’re looking for workout equipment to get you through this time, brands within the fitness space have plenty to offer so that you can stock your home gym. Several retailers are even offering major discounts on must-have items.

Below, shop 11 pieces of exercise equipment that are ideal for your home gym.

Dumbbells

A great way to feel like you’re still engaging in your normal workout routine is to use equipment you’re familiar with. Dumbbells are standard in any gym worth walking into, and you can pick up complete sets or pairs at a desired weight online — without breaking the bank. These dumbbells from Weider start at 10 pounds and go up to 115 pounds.

Dumbbells Walmart Coronavirus
Working out with dumbbells.
CREDIT: Walmart
Buy: Weider Rubber Hex Dumbbell $10.54 and Up
Buy it

Exercise Bike

If cardio is your thing but going outside isn’t an option, a good way to work up a sweat is to use an exercise bike. Brands offer models that are easy to move and fold up to avoid taking up space when not in use. Try this affordable style from Exerpeutic, which collapses to 22 inches long by 20 inches wide by 55.5 inches high.

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike
The Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright exercise bike in use.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic… $149
buy it

Resistance Bands

Resistance bands will make your daily exercise movements more difficult and effective. Also, because they’re so small, they can easily be stored in a drawer when you’re done. Gold’s Gym is one of the many brands that makes quality resistance-band sets.

Gold's Gym Resistance Band Walmart Coronavirus
A woman using a Gold’s Gym resistance band.
CREDIT: Walmart
Buy: Gold's Gym 6-Inch Stretch Bands $8
Buy it

Training Mat

Mats aren’t just good for yogis. They’re also great for anyone who does any type of exercise on the floor since they add protection for your knees, hands and joints from hard or otherwise uncomfortable surfaces. This 12-millimeter-thick padded iteration from Nike is a great option, plus it comes in a cool camo print.

Nike 12 mm Thick Training Mat
Nike training mat.
CREDIT: Kohl's
Buy: Nike 12 mm Thick Training Mat $50 $37
Buy it

Treadmill

Treadmills can be bulky and take up precious space in your home or apartment. However, there are some on the market, including this one from Merax, that are foldable and can be tucked away when your cardio time is over. This model features a 16-inch-wide tread belt that allows you to maintain your natural stride and folds to 34.3 inches by 25.9 inches by 47.1 inches when you’re done.

Merax 8030C Folding Electric Treadmill
Merax 8030C folding electric treadmill.
CREDIT: Walmart
Buy: Merax 8030C Folding Electric Treadmill $339 $290
Buy it

Elliptical

Ellipticals are great for those interested in burning body fat and calories while putting less stress on their joints. The machines, however, are often pricey. But retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods have them on sale for up to 40% off, making models like the Schwinn 411 a choice item to pick up for your home gym.

Schwinn 411 Elliptical
Schwinn 411 elliptical.
CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods
Buy: Schwinn 411 Elliptical $800 $500
Buy it

Kettlebells

Kettlebells are great because they provide strength and cardio training simultaneously, and they’re ideal for your home gym because they don’t take up a ton of space. Retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods have several weights to choose from, including single kettlebells or sets, starting at $13.

Fitness Gear 23 Pound PVC Kettlebell Set
Fitness Gear 23-pound PVC kettlebell set.
CREDIT: Dick's Sporting Goods
Buy: Fitness Gear 23 Pound PVC Kettlebell Set $60 $50
Buy it

Medicine Ball

One of the most universal pieces of workout equipment, a medicine ball is great for a number of exercises, especially anything involving explosive movements. And for someone looking to add one to a home gym, they’re relatively inexpensive, including this AmazonBasics model, which is available in various weights.

AmazonBasics Medicine Ball
AmazonBasics medicine ball.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: AmazonBasics Medicine Ball $29
buy it

Jump Rope

If you’re compelled to go outside — while maintaining proper social distancing, of course — or have tall enough ceilings in your house, a jump rope is a great endurance and agility training option. A weighted jump rope, such as this model from Pulse, gives your workout an added strength-training boost.

Pulse Weighted Jump Rope
Pulse weighted jump rope.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Pulse Weighted Jump Rope $30
buy it

TRX

TRX is arguably the best system for an all-around body weight workout. And given its size, it’s ideal for the home gym.

TRX Suspension Trainers
TRX suspension trainers.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: TRX Suspension Trainers $145
buy it

Apple Watch Nike Series 5

A watch with fitness tracking capabilities is great if you want to ensure you aren’t slacking off your routine during this period of isolation. The Apple Watch Nike Series 5 is a popular choice among workout enthusiasts and includes features such as listening to Audio Guided Runs on the Nike Run Club app.

Apple Watch Nike Series 5
Apple Watch Nike Series 5.
CREDIT: Best Buy
Buy: Apple Watch Nike Series 5 $429
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

