The Best At-Home Exercise Equipment to Keep You Fit

Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has been undoubtedly tough on everyone, and for those who find solace in the gym, the experience may be especially frustrating. However, there are things you can do to break a sweat at home until you can return to the iron paradise.

Aside from avoiding the “Quarantine 15” — a newly coined term describing how binge eating and lack of working out can cause weight gain — remaining active during the lockdown is beneficial to your overall health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people up to age 17 should engage in some kind of physical activity every day, while those 18 and older require at least 150 minutes, or 2.5 hours, of exercise a week.

Fortunately, if you’re looking for workout equipment to get you through this time, brands within the fitness space have plenty to offer so that you can stock your home gym. Several retailers are even offering major discounts on must-have items.

Below, shop 11 pieces of exercise equipment that are ideal for your home gym.

Dumbbells

A great way to feel like you’re still engaging in your normal workout routine is to use equipment you’re familiar with. Dumbbells are standard in any gym worth walking into, and you can pick up complete sets or pairs at a desired weight online — without breaking the bank. These dumbbells from Weider start at 10 pounds and go up to 115 pounds.

Exercise Bike

If cardio is your thing but going outside isn’t an option, a good way to work up a sweat is to use an exercise bike. Brands offer models that are easy to move and fold up to avoid taking up space when not in use. Try this affordable style from Exerpeutic, which collapses to 22 inches long by 20 inches wide by 55.5 inches high.

Resistance Bands

Resistance bands will make your daily exercise movements more difficult and effective. Also, because they’re so small, they can easily be stored in a drawer when you’re done. Gold’s Gym is one of the many brands that makes quality resistance-band sets.

Training Mat

Mats aren’t just good for yogis. They’re also great for anyone who does any type of exercise on the floor since they add protection for your knees, hands and joints from hard or otherwise uncomfortable surfaces. This 12-millimeter-thick padded iteration from Nike is a great option, plus it comes in a cool camo print.

Treadmill

Treadmills can be bulky and take up precious space in your home or apartment. However, there are some on the market, including this one from Merax, that are foldable and can be tucked away when your cardio time is over. This model features a 16-inch-wide tread belt that allows you to maintain your natural stride and folds to 34.3 inches by 25.9 inches by 47.1 inches when you’re done.

Elliptical

Ellipticals are great for those interested in burning body fat and calories while putting less stress on their joints. The machines, however, are often pricey. But retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods have them on sale for up to 40% off, making models like the Schwinn 411 a choice item to pick up for your home gym.

Kettlebells

Kettlebells are great because they provide strength and cardio training simultaneously, and they’re ideal for your home gym because they don’t take up a ton of space. Retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods have several weights to choose from, including single kettlebells or sets, starting at $13.

Medicine Ball

One of the most universal pieces of workout equipment, a medicine ball is great for a number of exercises, especially anything involving explosive movements. And for someone looking to add one to a home gym, they’re relatively inexpensive, including this AmazonBasics model, which is available in various weights.

Jump Rope

If you’re compelled to go outside — while maintaining proper social distancing, of course — or have tall enough ceilings in your house, a jump rope is a great endurance and agility training option. A weighted jump rope, such as this model from Pulse, gives your workout an added strength-training boost.

TRX

TRX is arguably the best system for an all-around body weight workout. And given its size, it’s ideal for the home gym.

Apple Watch Nike Series 5

A watch with fitness tracking capabilities is great if you want to ensure you aren’t slacking off your routine during this period of isolation. The Apple Watch Nike Series 5 is a popular choice among workout enthusiasts and includes features such as listening to Audio Guided Runs on the Nike Run Club app.

