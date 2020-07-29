These Classic Men’s Shoes Are Featured in the Allen Edmonds Flash Sale

Shoppers can find discounts on a number of premium leather shoes during the ongoing Allen Edmonds flash sale on the brand’s website.

The men’s luxury shoe company has marked down loafers, boots and even a pair of suede sneakers for less. Whether shoppers are in the market for a new house shoe or simply want to score on luxury leather goods for less, this flash sale is worth checking out.

Below take a look at some of the best men’s shoes included in the sale on allenedmonds.com.

Allen Edmonds Sea Island Suede Loafer

This slip-on loafer from Allen Edmonds can be worn with or without socks. The suede shoe has a water-resistant sole and handsewn construction. Originally $295, the Sea Island Suede Loafer is $180 on allenedmonds.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Watch on FN

Allen Edmonds Canal Court Suede Sneaker

The Canal Court Suede Sneaker is one of the most elevated sneakers for men on the market thanks to its soft, luxury upper and it’s now on sale. Available in six colors, shoppers can find the best shoe that matches their own personal style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Laces

Shoppers can also add these laces from Allen Edmonds for under a $1 during the brand’s flash sale. The 30 inch laces come in a few colors, making it easy to add a pop of color to any lace-up shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Cavanaugh Penny Loafer

For those who favor a buffed leather loafer rather than a suede one, the Cavanaugh Penny Loafer is one worth checking out. Now $200, this calfskin shoe can be dressed up or down.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Ranger Waterproof Boot

The Ranger Waterproof Boot from Allen Edmonds is versatile and also included during the brand’s flash sale. Allen Edmonds has given the American military boot a luxe update with American Horween waterproof leather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Mercer Street Suede Penny Loafer

Shoppers can snag this originally retailed $395 for $130 during Allen Edmonds’ current flash sale. Available in three colorways, this suede loafer can dress up any outfit, no matter the occasion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Rib Cotton Dress Socks

Shoppers can also stock up on socks during the brand’s flash sale. Shoppers can snag a variety of socks for less on allenemonds.com including these cotton ribbed dress socks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Surrey Cap Toe Boot

Another boot featured in the brand’s sale is the Surrey Cap Toe Boot. This outdoor-inspired boot is made from waterproof leather and has an all-weather Commando lug sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Salerno Penny Loafer

The Salerno Penny Loafer from Allen Edmonds is now just $150 during the brand’s current sale. The Italian loafer comes in three colorways. Additionally, the shoe is made from Bologna Flex Veloce construction, which provides comfort and traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Super Sport Driver

For $75 shoppers can snag this luxe driving shoe. The Super Sport Driver is designed to be worn with no socks, making it the ultimate classy casual shoe. Plus, this shoe has a micro-wedge in the heel for a little boost and help with supporting good posture.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Eastport Boat Shoe

For $100, shoppers can get this classic boat shoe. The Eastport Boat Shoe from Allen Edmonds is made from waterproof leather and has a non-slip rubber sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.