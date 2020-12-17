Sofia Vergara Created Affordable and Stylish Face Masks That Benefit Charity, Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara has a line of affordable and stylish face masks to help keep you and others protected from the ongoing pandemic.

Currently marked down from $18 to $11 on Walmart.com, the face masks come in a pack of three and in three colors: indigo blue, turquoise and black. The cotton and polyester blend covers are adorned with an evil eye logo on the side and feature elasticized ear straps for comfort. What’s more, they’re reversible, machine washable and come with a travel pouch so you can have the masks handy wherever you go.

Some customers have said the masks are soft, perfectly sized and comfortably cover one’s nose and mouth. Others also note the masks allow them to breathe easily and are good for all-day wear.

In addition to offering protection, each purchase of Vergara’s face masks helps support small business owners. A portion of proceeds from the sales will be donated to Kiva’s Global COVID-19 Response Fund, an international nonprofit with a mission to expand financial access to underserved communities.

The masks debuted under Vergara’s fashion collection Sofia Jeans, which offers denim, dresses, tops, loungewear and more also available at Walmart.com. Vergara launched the apparel line in 2019 with the goal of it being affordable and inclusive. She offers sizes XS to 3XL.

Back in October, Vergara modeled a look from her line on Instagram. The ensemble included a lace bodysuit from her label, which retails for $25, paired with high-rise skinny jeans that feature distressed details at the ankle. The bottoms also retail for $25.