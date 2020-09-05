10 Polyester Face Masks That Have Some of the Most Effective Protection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the summer, several studies have been conducted to figure out the most effective materials when it comes to choosing the best cloth face masks. Among the materials, polyester was deemed most effective in filtering out particles.

One study published by the American Chemical Society revealed that tightly woven cotton outperformed most synthetic fabrics when undergoing filtration tests. Among synthetics, 100% polyester surprisingly did well, while the majority of other synthetic fabrics filtered particles poorly.

Another study published by the organization’s peer-reviewed journal, the ACS Nano, showed that fabrics, such as cotton, combined with additional layers of fabric were more effective than layered masks made of a singular material. The study also found that high thread-count fabrics performed better than low-thread count options.

One precautionary measure shoppers can also take to make a more layered face mask is investing in some face mask filters. A number of face masks online already come with an insert so shoppers can slide a filter in. Shoppers can also take a look at the guidelines the CDC recommends when looking for an effective face mask to make sure the coverings they own are protective.

Below, take a look at our roundup of polyester face masks that are worth a try.

Leopard Polyester Face Mask

A bestseller on Etsy, this polyester face mask is made from a cotton and polyester layer of fabric. In addition to the two layers, shoppers can also slip in a filter thanks to the nifty pocket inside the mask.

Banana Republic Polyester Face Masks

Shoppers can get a pack of three polyester face masks for $30 on bananarepublic.com. The masks feature a lining made out of 100% polyester. The shell also features a blend of multilayer fabric that includes 50% nylon, 35% polyester and 15% spandex.

Tiger Polyester Face Mask

One funny face mask that is also made from polyester is this Tiget Face Mask from Amazon.com. The washable mask features a pocked for a filter, giving shoppers an additional layer to protect them from germs. Shoppers should note that its recommended to wash the face mask first before using to get sizing out.

Kurve Recycled Polyester Face Mask

Shoppers can also purchase of pack of three polyester face masks from Amazon.com. The masks are made from recycled water bottles giving off a sustainable element, as well. The masks are reusable by handwashing them and quick to dry.

Antibacterial Polyester Face Mask

Skull Polyester Face Mask

Shoppers looking for a polyester face mask that runs on the larger side should consider this skull face mask from Amazon. The three-layered mask is made from a stretchy polyester blend and features extra-large earloops. The mask is not only good for everyday use but can be used as a face mask for Halloween, as well.

Tropical Polyester Face Mask

Floral Print Polyester Face Mask

This washable floral polyester face mask is another option for shoppers to consider. Made in the USA, this handmade face mask is also reversible.

Camo Polyester Face Mask

This double-layered face mask is made from a polyester-spandex blend. The stretchy face mask is recommended to be hand-washed and air-dried to avoid shrinkage.

Patterned Polyester Face Mask

This stretchy face mask from Etsy is made from a polyester-spandex blend. The face covering comes in a few patterns including this sunflower covering featured below.