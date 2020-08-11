Serena Williams’ Mission Brand Offers Cooling Face Covers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mission, an athletic gear company co-founded by Serena Williams, was launched in 2009 to maximize athlete performance and recovery with its thermoregulating product. But now as the world faces a health crisis making face mask a needed safety accessory, Mission is offering entirely different benefits than it originally intended.

For instance, its popular cooling neck gaiters were made for consumers to stay active longer as it can serve as protection against wind, dust and debris. Now, it functions as the perfect face mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. And there are extra benefits that medical masks or basic cloth masks doesn’t offer, such as its UPF 50 protection from the sun feature.

In addition, Mission gaiters are multifunctional and can shift into a neck or face mask, headband, helmet liner, hood, headwrap, bandana and more. Plus, Mission is known for its cooling technology, which when activated with water, cools to 30 degrees below average body temperature in under 30 seconds to help wearers stay cool for up to two hours. All you have to do is wet the material, wring it out and snap it three times to activate.

Here, we’ve rounded up Mission face masks to shop now.

Mission Cooling Mossy Oak Neck Gaiter

The Mossy Oak finish fabric collection comes in three colorways, including aqua and gray. The neck gaiter is reusable and machine washable.

Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter

Mission offers its popular neck covers, which can be adjusted into 12 other wears, in basic colors such as black, royal blue and sand.

Mission Cooling USA Neck Gaiter

The Made-in-the-USA gaiter is designed with an American flag print. Outside of using the covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the product is recommended for tennis, running, hiking, gardening, fishing, festivals and more.

Mission Multifunctional Gaiter

The 12-in-1 gaiter encourages wearers to use the covering not only for the face but as a headband or hood.

Mission Kid’s Gaiter

Mission offers its cooling gaiter for kids. The style can also be wore in six other ways, from a helmet liner to a face mask.

Mission Cooling Bandana

The adjustable cooling bandana can be worn on the head or over the mouth and nose. Offered in red and blue paisley print, the bandana features Mission’s signature features, including UPF 50 protection.