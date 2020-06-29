Lilly Pulitzer’s Colorful Face Masks Are Finally Back In Stock

One of the most important things to have in your closet right now is a face mask. To keep everyone safe and healthy, fans of Lilly Pulitzer should head straight to the brand’s website to cop one of its cloth masks. Customers begged the brand to release its own collection of masks after it donated 27,000 masks to frontline workers in April. The collection quickly sold out after launching that month, but is now back in stock and being sold for $15.

Lilly Pulitzer Mask CREDIT: Lilly Pulitzer

Available in five signature paisley and floral prints like “Pelican Pink,” the non-medical masks are made to keep customers safe and in good spirits. Thanks to their cotton material, they’re breathable, machine-washable and more durable than disposable alternatives. They’re one size fits all and feature stretchy ear covers for comfort. Due to high demand, the website doesn’t allow you to choose a specific pattern to purchase, however every look is just as cheerful and stylish as the next, so it’s hard to be disappointed with the one you get.

Lilly Pulitzer Masks CREDIT: Lilly Pulitzer Masks

Since March, Lilly Pulitzer has donated over 67,500 masks to healthcare workers and first responders at over one hundred locations such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jupiter Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Brigham & Women’s Hospital. For every mask purchased, Lilly Pulitzer will donate one to the healthcare community, with a goal of donating 40,000 additional masks.

The website recommends washing the masks before you use them and after each wear. They’re available in limited quantities, so head to the store to get your mask to support a great cause.

