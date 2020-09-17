Kohl’s Wide Selection of Stylish Face Masks Are Perfect for the Whole Family

Face masks are this year’s most important accessory and come in a wide variety of options to best suit your lifestyle or aesthetic preferences. Fortunately, Kohl’s offers an array of washable face masks for the entire family. When shopping for these products, styles with built-in filters can help filter bacteria out of the air around you (although they likely won’t filter out viruses). Some styles come with a pocket for a filter, instead, so you have the option to use one or not.

While these washable options should be laundered after every use, the retailer sells most of their masks in multipacks. This allows you to wear your favorite mask style frequently without having to do a wash cycle daily.

From monochromatic options to sports team and Pride-inspired styles, here are our picks for the best face masks to find at Kohls.

Adult Bespoke Washable Face Mask 3-Pack

Sold in packs of three, these face masks are crafted from polyester-cotton textiles and come in a plethora of solid color options. They feature a layer construction with a built-in filter and bendable nose bridge for comfort and protection.

Adult Bespoke ‘Love Wins’ Face Mask

Adult Bespoke Printed Mask

Remind those around you to stay six feet away with this fun mask that reads ‘No Seriously, Don’t Stand So Close To Me.” This option also is made with a polyester exterior and cotton interior with a bendable nose bar, adjustable ear loops and a built-in filter lining.

Adult ‘New Orleans Saints’ Face Mask

Available in packs of three, the retailer sells a variety of FOCO masks to help you support your favorite athletic team across sports from football to basketball, baseball and hockey. They feature a polyester and spandex exterior with a cotton lining and pocket for a filter.

Kids’ Bespoke Solid Face Masks 3-Pack

These no-frills and practical face masks allow you to buy in bulk and choose from a variety of solid color options. They have a polyester exterior with a cotton interior, built-in filter lining, adjustable ear loops and bendable nose bar.

Kids’ Bespoke Leopard-Printed Face Masks

This on-trend accessory is perfect for any young fashionista and will make wearing a face covering a bit more enjoyable for your child. Like its solid-colored counterparts, this option features a polyester outer material with a cotton lining and offers a built-in filter, elastic ear loops and bendable nose bar.

Kids’ Bespoke Camo-Printed Face Masks

This military-inspired print pairs well with most outfits. These polyester masks are sold individually with a cotton interior, built-in filter lining, adjustable ear bands and bendable nose bar.