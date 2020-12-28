Hanky Panky Makes Face Masks That Will Elevate Any Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While there’s hope for returning to more normal times, you still need to wear a face mask.

Until more information is known about factors like the efficacy of the vaccine and number of people who will receive it, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says wearing a mask in public remains key to stopping the spread of coronavirus. The CDC recommends choosing masks with at least two layers of breathable, washable fabric (conversely, you should avoid sporting thin fabric masks or bandanas, scarves and gaiters, which create gaps that allow particles to easily transfer through). Hanky Panky’s masks adhere to CDC guidelines and are chic, too.

The lingerie company offers three reusable face masks for adults done in sleek animal print and all-over lacy finishes. The 2-ply masks feature 1-ply of nylon or nylon-spandex lace and are fully lined with super soft Supima cotton. The company states on its website that although the made-in-America masks aren’t medical-grade, they help decrease the spread of the virus. Just make sure to wash the masks before wearing them for ultimate cleanliness.

And in case you needed any more convincing, all of the brand’s masks benefit charity.

Below, shop Hanky Panky’s cute, protective styles.

Printed Fashion Face Mask



This face mask comes in a zebra print style and two leopard print variations, including one with scalloped trim. All versions comes with stretchy, lace-trimmed ear loops for comfort and style. Hanky Panky will donate $5 from each of these masks sold to the Pearl River Mart Masks for Docs and Nurses campaign. The organization’s goal is to acquire KN95 masks for NYC healthcare.

CREDIT: Hanky panky

Hanky Panky x Custom Collaborative Retro Lace Mask

Hanky Panky created this mask to help support Custom Collaborative, an NYC-based enterprise that trains and supports women from low-income and immigrant backgrounds to launch fashion and business careers. Hanky Panky designed the masks, and Custom Collaborative made them. The style features a nylon-spandex lace fabric done in leopard print, with lace-embellished ear loops for durability and comfort. A scalloped trim adds extra eye-catching effects.

CREDIT: Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky x Custom Collaborative Cross-Dyed Lace Mask

Also created in partnership with Custom Collaborative, this black mask is made with the brand’s Cross-Dyed Lace and includes scalloped edges and stretchy ear loops.