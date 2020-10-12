A Guide to Stylish Made in the USA Face Masks To Shop Now

As the most essential accessory for 2020, there is an array of stylish face mask options to choose from and many are made in the USA. To keep ourselves and each other safe when unable to properly social distance, domestically-sewn selections help to support local designers and have you covered for any necessary or safe outdoor activity, from outdoor dining and daily walks to the grocery store and other essential errands. These masks are machine-washable and reusable, making them a more sustainable alternative to disposable options. Their fun patterns and textures also add an aesthetic upgrade to your go-to surgical mask and allow protect your community, while coordinating your face covering to your daily ensembles.

Shop some of the most stylish face masks we’ve found that are made in the USA.

KES NYC Peace Face Covering Pack

In black and white hues, this face mask set comes with two cotton and two silk options with elastic ear loops and discrete filter pockets. The silk fabric is ideal for sensitive skin that can be irritated by other mask fabrics and offers luxurious element to this neutral-colored accessory.

Re/Done Upcycled Bandana Face Masks

This eco-conscious option is crafted from leftover bandana fabric, and each piece is constructed to be one-of-a-kind due to this manufacturing process. All of these Western-inspired face coverings feature a 100% cotton lining and elastic ear loops.

Ulla Johnson Floral Face Mask

With a reversible design, this floral face mask has black and blue-hued sides and is crafted from a cotton-viscose blend with elastic ear loops on the sides. This construction provides two aesthetics in one, and the material provides a breathable yet silky feel.

Koral Infinity Face Mask

This performance fabric mask makes for fashionable option to wear for any fitness-related activity. It has a polyamide construction with a stretch lycra blend to provide UV protection, breathability, antimicrobial, and moisture-wicking benefits.

Current Elliot Face Masks

These natural-colored masks let your outfit take center stage while helping you stay safe. They are crafted from 100% cotton with two-ply construction and elastic ear loops; 50% of the proceeds will go to black table arts to enrich this community through crafts.

Pro MC Golden Flower-Printed Masks

These 100% polyester masks offer a secure and breathable fit for an elevated version of your go-to fabric mask. They come in packs of two and are designed with a reflective metallic pattern throughout.

Abacaxi Printed Face Masks

In a variety of prints, colors and patterns to choose from, these masks are double-layered, and most feature a 100% cotton construction. They have elastic ear loops with a filer pocket and vary in thickness for different climates, too.

Heroine Sport Galaxy H Face Mask

For a glamorous touch, these metallic masks add a shimmering element to any socially-distanced ensemble. They come in a pack of three and feature a nylon and spandex construction with a mesh lining and elasticized ear loops.

Amanda Uprichard Marble Face Mask

Transition the tie-dye trend into fall with this sophisticated take on your favorite quarantine print. These marble-patterned masks are crafted from upcycled materials by local artisans with elastic ear loops and are designed to be breathable for comfortable all-day wear.

John Elliot Face Masks

To go back to the basics, these black masks come in packs of five to allow you to easily stock up on a domestically-made option. They are crafted locally in Los Angeles and feature 100% cotton construction with elastic ear loops; 10% of the sales proceeds will be donated to UCLA Health Research & Education.