10 Face Masks for Larger Faces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If your face is on the bigger side, or perhaps you have a beard, finding the right face mask that will fit properly can prove to be a bit of a task. But, fret no more, because we’ve got you covered. There’s actually a great selection of large face masks online.

Here, so you don’t have to go scouring the web, we rounded up some solid face masks for large faces, from big and tall brands, Etsy, and more.

DXL 3-Layer Antibacterial Masks

Well-known big & tall retailer DXL offers two and three-ply face masks in a slew of fun designs, including this seasonal plaid style. These unisex masks made of antibacterial cotton feature a flexible nose piece and elasticized and adjust-to-fit ear loops that extend to 9-inches long. They’re also designed with a middle antibacterial insert layer for added protection. In terms of size, they measure 7-inches wide and the height can be adjusted up to 6.25-inches in length. Note: You pay $10 for one mask, but only $7 when you buy three or more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DXL

Watch on FN

GoodDayMasks Face Masks

These double-layer cotton face masks are available in sizes XL and XXL and offered in packs of one or three, with various prints and colorways to choose from. Crafted with soft, fixed ear bands, the XL size is 8.25-inches wide by 6-inches tall while the XXL is slightly larger at 8.75-inches wide by x 6.75-inches.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

SafeMasksLA Big Guy Designed Face Masks

This mask is also offered in a bundle of three and both XL and XXL options. For personalized comfort, you can choose whether your mask comes with or without a nose wire or head strap, which is designed to attach to the ear loops for a better fit. These are available in five solid colors and a variety of whimsical prints. Without including the ear strap portion, the XL masks are 10-inches wide by 6 inches, and the XXL measure 11 inches by 7 inches.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

ThatsSoDad XL Face Masks

Designed to be one-size-fits-all, from size large to triple XL, these two-ply cotton-blend face masks expand up to 7.5 inches from the chin to the nose and offer up to 9 inches of elastic for a comfortable fit around each ear. They also feature a filter pocket and come in a selection of colors and prints, including seasonal options. What’s more, they’re available in packs of one, three, five, and 10.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

IrenHandEmbroidery XL Face Masks

Also available on Etsy, these three-layer masks are crafted from cotton inside and out and feature a non-woven material in the center. They’re 10-inches wide and 6.5-inches tall with ear loops that are made for larger faces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

MoveFowardFirst XL Face Masks

Also from Etsy, this cotton voile face mask provides three layers of protection, a nose wire, and adjustable ear straps. It comes in seven colors and includes a PM2.5 five-layer filter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

LemorTrimStore Big & Tall Face Masks

Designed to fit like a glove, these masks offered in different designs are handmade from soft cotton with a filter pocket and long, fully extendable ear loops.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Buttonsmith XL Face Masks

Another good option, this plain black style is made from two layers of soft, breathable jersey cotton material and features a built-in filter pocket as well as long adjustable ear loops. The XL size is specifically meant to fit adults with larger faces and beards.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Continental Luxury XL Face Masks

This mask is designed with five layers and breathing valves and comes with a carbon filter. It also features velcro straps that fasten around the head to accommodate bigger heads.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

EnerPlex XL Blue Face Masks

Coming in a pack of three, these three-ply masks feature a tough polyester exterior, super soft NanoFine cotton blend lining, and stretchy ear loops. They’re also available in black or white.