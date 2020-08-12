These Fabric Sprays Are a Quick & Easy Way to Neutralize Face Mask Odors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mask wearing is not going away anytime soon as the COVID-19 pandemic shows little sign of slowing down. Since these protective devices are now a permanent part of our everyday wardrobes, keeping them clean and fresh is essential.

Mask odors can be generated in a range of ways including from one’s breath or sweat. They can even pick up smells from being stored in a handbag or glove compartment in a car. Remember, the longer you wear one, the smellier they become.

While the Centers for Disease Control has some strict guidelines for cleaning fabric masks in order to eliminate harmful germs, there’s not always time to hand wash or machine wash a mask at the end of a busy day. So, for those in-a-pinch moments, there are a wide range of sprays on the market that help neutralize or eliminate odors in fabric masks. These are also a must-have while on the go or traveling when short hotel stays don’t always allow time for washing and drying a mask.

These affordable sprays are available in an assortment of fragrances, come in both chemical and natural formulas that incorporate floral scents and are also free of colors and dyes. Since these are being used to neutralize odors in a face mask, there are there are varieties that are free of fragrance for those with sensitive noses.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you with a range of sprays that help neutralize face mask odors.

The Laundress Sport Spray

This non-toxic formula with antibacterial properties adds a fresh scent of leafy greens, orange, rose, eucalyptus and jasmine with hints of musk. It is also free of petroleum, SLS, phosphate, phthalates and dye.

Biokleen Bac-Out Fabric Refresher

Plant-based extracts and enzymes eliminate tough odors that get trapped in fabric with an eco-friendly, non-toxic, plant-based solution that’s also free of artificial fragrance, colors and preservatives. It’s safe to use on all water-safe fabrics.

Renuzit Snuggle Fabric Refresher Linen Escape

Featuring the scent of fresh laundry with white floral notes, this spray is safe on fabric and contains an anti-microbial agent. It comes in a pack of four bottles, so you get even more for your money.

FunkAway Traveler Spray

This compact odor-eliminator is ideal for use on clothing with a flowery scent. It works on a range of odors and is TSA-approved for airline travel. Just spray on, air dry and odors are gone.

Zep Air and Fabric Odor Eliminator

Safe for use on clothing, this professional grade formula neutralizes odors on contact and offers long-lasting fragrance.

Sun & Earth Odor Eliminator and Fabric Refresher

This bottle of cotton blossom and lemon zest fabric refresher eliminates tough odors naturally with zinc. It’s non-toxic, non-bleaching and free of chlorine, dyes and perfumes.

Febreeze to Go Fabric Refresher

These handy travel size sprays help eliminate odors and refresh fabrics with Gain Original scent.

Beyond Fabric Refresher & Room Spray

Refresh fabrics with this dual-action oxy-technology spray that neutralizes odors. It comes in a four-pack and can also be used to refresh air in a room.

Grow Fragrance Plant Based Fabric Freshener

Made with essential oils, this natural, non-toxic formula is 100% plant-based and uses only natural essential oils and plant extracts. Safe to spray on fabrics to help control and neutralize odors.