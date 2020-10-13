These Face Masks & Coverings Are Up to 30% off During Prime Day

Face masks and protectors of all kinds are the most important accessory to stock up on for the foreseeable future. To switch up your mask collection or trade-in any worn-out options, Amazon Prime Day deals have you covered. For the two-day event, face masks for the whole family, in adult and kid sizes, are up to 30% off. Some of the other protective selections, including balaclavas and neck gaiters, are also available up to 30% off.

RELATED: Best Shoe Deals from Amazon Prime Day 2020

With reusable and disposable styles available, you can choose from traditional face masks, neck gaiters and balaclavas to protect yourself and others. While masks are an easy option to take on or off, these higher coverage selections provide additional warmth as we head into the colder months and won’t tug on your ears.

See some of our best finds to shop on sale below.

Watch on FN

Fruit Of The Loom Reusable Face Masks

This offer allows you to easily buy basic face coverings in bulk. These 100% cotton masks feature a 3-ply design with elastic ear loops and come in packs of 50, 100 or 250.

Quality Durables Unisex Face Masks

In both adult and kid sizes, these soft cotton masks come in three-packs of either neutral or colorful hues. Users should find these easy to breathe through with many colorway options to match their personal style.

Levi’s Re-Usable Reversible Face Mask Live

Available in sizes to fit the whole family, these breathable cotton face masks come in packs of three. They feature a Western-inspired bandana construction, have elastic ear loops and are reversible.

i play. by green sprouts Kids’ Face Mask

Perfect for active kids and warmer climates, these face masks are crafted with 100% polyester materials and have elastic ear loops. This fabric is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and breathable for all-day wear.

SUNMECI Fleece Neck Gaiter Live

To safeguard yourself from viral particles and the elements, this neck gaiter is crafted from thermal and windproof materials. It provides warmth for running errands, outdoor sports, and has elastic for comfort.

AstroAI Balaclava Face Mask

The balaclava features a polar fleece construction with mesh paneling to be worn as a full face or half ski mask when around other. These fabrics are lightweight to provide thermal protection and breathability.